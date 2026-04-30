Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday

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Bow Echo will face 14 rivals when he goes for Classic glory in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 ) at Newmarket on Saturday.

The George Boughey-trained three-year-old has been a leading candidate for the opening Classic of the year following a fine juvenile campaign in 2025, which culminated with a win in the Royal Lodge Stakes over the Guineas course and distance.

He bids to give jockey Billy Loughnane a first Classic success, but faces a stern test on the Rowley Mile.

As revealed to the Racing Post on Wednesday, Aidan O'Brien will solely rely on the Ryan Moore-ridden Gstaad , who was supplemented for the race on Monday after being mistakenly scratched last month. O'Brien did not declare French 2,000 Guineas-bound Puerto Rico, Causeway or Flushing Meadows.

Gstaad: will represent Aidan O'Brien in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Patrick McCann

Charlie Appleby saddles a two-strong team as he bids to win the 2,000 Guineas for the third time in a row, with William Buick partnering Distant Storm .

The €1.9 million purchase finished third in the Dewhurst Stakes on his last outing, while King's Trail follows the path Notable Speech took to glory in the race two years ago, having won both starts on the all-weather. The Roger Varian-trained Avicenna will also represent their owners, Godolphin.

Craven Stakes winner Oxagon has also been declared, while Karl Burke relies on Greenham Stakes victor Alparslan after not declaring Hankelow.

Into The Sky for Jim Boyle and Padraig Dawn for burgeoning trainer Charlie Pike are also among the field of 15. Thesecretadversary and Power Blue , who were first and second in a key Guineas trial at Leopardstown, also take their chance.

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Betfred 2,000 Guineas runners and riders

Alparslan Clifford Lee

Avicenna Ray Dawson

Billecart Rowan Scott

Bow Echo Billy Loughnane

Distant Storm William Buick

Gstaad Ryan Moore

Into The Sky Kieran Shoemark

King's Trail James Doyle

Lord Britain Benoit de la Sayette

Needle Match Tom Marquand

Oxagon Oisin Murphy

Padraig Dawn Eddy Greatrex

Power Blue David Egan

Thesecretadversary Seamie Heffernan

Venetian Prince PJ McDonald

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Betfred: 3-1 Bow Echo, 4 Distant Storm, Gstaad, 15-2 King’s Trail, 11 Oxagon, 14 Avicenna, 16 Alparslan, 20 Needle Match, 25 Thesecretadversary, 28 Into The Sky, 33 Padraig Dawn, 50 Power Blue, 125 Venetian Prince, 150 Billecart, 200 Lord Britain.

Cheltenham Festival winners face off on final day of Punchestown

Shock Triumph Hurdle winner Apolon De Charnie will face a fascinating clash against fellow Cheltenham Festival hero Saratoga in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle (4.55 ) on the final day of the Punchestown festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained juvenile struck at odds of 50-1 at Cheltenham last month and bids to prove it was no fluke and land another Grade 1 success against 12 rivals. Over half of those will be his stablemates, after Mullins declared nine in the contest.

Apolon De Charnie: shock winner of the Triumph Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

His main rival is set to be the Padraig Roche-trained Saratoga, who was a fine winner of the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on his last start.

Also on the card, Mares' Hurdle winner Wodhooh heads a field of four when she bids for more Grade 1 glory in the Mares Champion Hurdle (4.15 ).

The Gordon Elliott-trained star faces a rematch against Jade De Grugy , who was second behind her at the Cheltenham Festival.

Read more:

French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas

Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?

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