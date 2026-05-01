- More
Confirmed runners and riders for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday
The Aidan O’Brien-trained Precise heads a field of 19 runners in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas Stakes (3.35) at Newmarket on Sunday.
Precise landed the Fillies’ Mile over the course and distance in October and runs alongside stablemate True Love, the Cheveley Park Stakes winner, who took the Priory Belle Stakes on her return last month.
Royal Ascot winner Venetian Sun, who has been a leading light for Karl Burke’s yard, looks to be a prime contender for the home team. She beat Gstaad in the Prix Morny before finishing the season with a third-place effort in the Moyglare Stakes behind Precise.
Burke also runs Evolutionist, who put up a career-best effort last month when winning the Group 3 Prix de la Grotte.
Godolphin have two runners in the Classic in My Highness and Abashiri.
My Highness makes her first start in Britain for French trainer Andre Fabre after finishing second against lower-rated rivals on her reappearance last month, and Abashiri won a fillies' maiden at Kempton on her sole start for Charlie Appleby in November.
The Prettiest Star stepped up to Group 2 company on just her second start for Ed Walker, finishing second in the Rockfel Stakes, while Touleen, who was sent off favourite for that race but finished fifth, lines up for Owen Burrows.
Azleet caused a 50-1 shock in the Nell Gwyn Stakes for Stuart Williams and has been declared. Owner Jaber Abdullah has three runners, with Rose Ghaiyyath the most fancied under Billy Loughnane for Richard Hughes, alongside Darn Hot Gallop and Timeforshowcasing.
Free bet offer: bet £5 with Paddy Power get £40 in free bets
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
1,000 Guineas confirmed runners and riders
Abashiri William Buick
Azleet Marco Ghiani
Darn Hot Gallop Rossa Ryan
Domina Ignis David Egan
Evolutionist Shane Foley
Inis Mor Sean Levey
Mubasimah David Probert
My Highness Oisin Murphy
Precise jockey tbc
Rose Ghaiyyath Billy Loughnane
Silenciosa Jack Mitchell
Spicy Marg Tom Marquand
The Prettiest Star Kieran Shoemark
Timeforshowcasing Silvestre de Sousa
Touleen Saffie Osborne
True Love jockey tbc
True Test Luke Morris
Venetian Lace Jason Hart
Venetian Sun Clifford Lee
Read more . . .
'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 2,000 or 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket
Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inGuineas festival
Last updated
- 2026 Betfred 2,000 Guineas: runners, riders, odds and verdict
- 'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 2,000 or 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday
- Aidan O'Brien reveals his team for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend
- French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas
- 2026 Betfred 2,000 Guineas: runners, riders, odds and verdict
- 'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 2,000 or 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday
- Aidan O'Brien reveals his team for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend
- French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas