Confirmed runners and riders for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Precise heads a field of 19 runners in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas Stakes (3.35 ) at Newmarket on Sunday.

Precise landed the Fillies’ Mile over the course and distance in October and runs alongside stablemate True Love , the Cheveley Park Stakes winner, who took the Priory Belle Stakes on her return last month.

Royal Ascot winner Venetian Sun , who has been a leading light for Karl Burke’s yard, looks to be a prime contender for the home team. She beat Gstaad in the Prix Morny before finishing the season with a third-place effort in the Moyglare Stakes behind Precise.

Burke also runs Evolutionist , who put up a career-best effort last month when winning the Group 3 Prix de la Grotte.

Godolphin have two runners in the Classic in My Highness and Abashiri .

My Highness makes her first start in Britain for French trainer Andre Fabre after finishing second against lower-rated rivals on her reappearance last month, and Abashiri won a fillies' maiden at Kempton on her sole start for Charlie Appleby in November.

The Prettiest Star stepped up to Group 2 company on just her second start for Ed Walker, finishing second in the Rockfel Stakes, while Touleen, who was sent off favourite for that race but finished fifth, lines up for Owen Burrows.

Azleet caused a 50-1 shock in the Nell Gwyn Stakes for Stuart Williams and has been declared. Owner Jaber Abdullah has three runners, with Rose Ghaiyyath the most fancied under Billy Loughnane for Richard Hughes, alongside Darn Hot Gallop and Timeforshowcasing.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

1,000 Guineas confirmed runners and riders

Abashiri William Buick

Azleet Marco Ghiani

Darn Hot Gallop Rossa Ryan

Domina Ignis David Egan

Evolutionist Shane Foley

Inis Mor Sean Levey

Mubasimah David Probert

My Highness Oisin Murphy

Precise jockey tbc

Rose Ghaiyyath Billy Loughnane

Silenciosa Jack Mitchell

Spicy Marg Tom Marquand

The Prettiest Star Kieran Shoemark

Timeforshowcasing Silvestre de Sousa

Touleen Saffie Osborne

True Love jockey tbc

True Test Luke Morris

Venetian Lace Jason Hart

Venetian Sun Clifford Lee

Read more . . .

'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 2,000 or 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.