Christophe Soumillon believes favourable draw can help Holloway Boy in Guineas challenge

Christophe Soumillon is relishing the chance to add the Qipco 2,000 Guineas () to his glittering resume aboard the Karl Burke-trained in Saturday's big race.

One year on from partnering Perfect Power to be a non-staying seventh in the Guineas for Richard Fahey, Soumillon will be making his first appearance of the year in Britain.

"I'm delighted to be working again with Karl Burke, who reached out to me through my agents a month ago," said Soumillon. "The 2,000 Guineas is among the highlights for an international jockey, while the list of winners speaks for itself; many such as Sea The Stars and Frankel become great champions and then go on to be first order stallions."

Turning to the task he faces aboard Holloway Boy, Soumillon said: "The field has quite an open look to it this year, with Auguste Rodin the logical favourite, along with Little Big Bear and Sakheer, all of whom will be making their seasonal reappearances.

Auguste Rodin: identified by Christophe Soumillon as the horse to beat Credit: Edward Whitaker

"So too will Holloway Boy, who on paper I would say has a chance of being in the first five home. We're drawn five, which is a good thing as he is a horse who can drift to his right, although he is a straightforward ride on the whole."

Soumillon added: "Auguste Rodin is drawn near the wing in 12, Little Big Bear in 13 and Sakheer in ten so I think the draw favours us. Now we have to make the most of it."

Last October the ten-time champion of France was banned by stewards at Saint-Cloud for two months after from Captain Wierzba, an incident that cost him his retainer with the Aga Khan.

He has returned to the saddle in France this year with renewed determination, although his status as a freelance means he has little chance of pursuing a title challenge, and he currently sits fifth in the race for the Cravache d'Or (which runs from March 1 to October 31).

Holloway Boy: the mount of Christophe Soumillon in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

Holloway Boy's owner Neil White has been the driving force in Burke securing the services of Soumillon.

White told British Champion Series: "I've been after Christophe since January. I want to give the horse the best chance possible, so I wanted a jockey with big-race swagger. You only get one crack at a race like this, and Christophe is one of the top five jockeys in the world. Danny [Tudhope, who partnered Holloway Boy at Royal Ascot and to October's Vertem Futurity third] was always going to be claimed for Flight Plan."

In addition to Holloway Boy, Soumillon will ride Kimngrace for Richard Hughes in the Howden British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes () and the Fahey-trained Strike Red in the Howden Handicap ().

