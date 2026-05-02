Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane

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There is nothing preordained when it comes to youthful talent gaining promotion to the top echelons of their profession, however much sportswriters would wish it so.

However, there seems to have been something different surrounding Billy Loughnane , almost from the moment the wider racing world became aware of him.

The speed of his progress – both in a technical sense and in terms of his temperament for the growing weight of expectation that surrounds high-profile rides in bigger and better races – has been something to behold and, at the age of just 20, he looks well equipped to take all the pressure Group 1 Flat racing can throw at him.

The numbers tell you plenty. Six wins in 2022 became 130 and 162 in the two years that followed, before last year's record-breaking 223.

But it is also the observations of those who have trodden the same path that ring true.

When Loughnane surpassed Kieren Fallon's 21st century mark for winners in a calendar year, the six-time champion recalled going to ride a piece of work with him at his father's yard when Billy was just 18, saying: "You could clearly see it then."

Look at the trainers who were quick to seize the opportunity to use Loughnane's services, not just across the never-ending grind of afternoon and evening racing, but of a morning on the best-bred horses in training.

Charlie Appleby is the most obvious example. Loughnane's 28 wins from just 58 rides for the trainer have come at an astonishing clip of almost 50 per cent, while only his father Mark, Ian Williams and of course George Boughey have provided him with more visits to the number one spot.

Charlie Appleby and Billy Loughnane after Abashiri worked on the Rowley Mile last month Credit: Edward Whitaker

Loughnane told ITV Racing in the immediate afterglow of Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas triumph that Boughey had been "everything to me since I started".

For Boughey to have risen to his current position having taken out a licence only in 2019 is also little short of extraordinary.

Even for a section of society known for its adherence to fashion, racehorse owners can take a while to be fully sold on the latest rising star, and with Boughey it is not just results that have brought them to the door of Craven House.

He is well known for burning the midnight oil over auction catalogues and is one of the hardest workers on the sales grounds at Tattersalls, Goffs and Arqana.

George Boughey and Billy Loughnane embrace after the 2,000 Guineas Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There must be huge satisfaction in training a Classic winner for an owner-breeder of the stature of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, but Boughey has built his reputation on buying well.

Now he has passed one of the greatest tests of a trainer: to bring a three-year-old Classic prospect through to win the 2,000 Guineas after a long winter and a spring when the weather refused to settle, trusting his own eye and those of his team, when every man and his dog in Newmarket will have had an opinion.

Boughey is his own man, while in Billy Loughnane, Boughey has the kind of ally in the saddle who will leave no stone unturned when it matters most.

Read more:

'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as magnificent Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad

Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive

Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'



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