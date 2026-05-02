Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'

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Bow Echo's groom and one of the town's best-known characters Jordan McMurray said he planned to celebrate his first Classic success "everywhere in Newmarket" on Saturday night.

McMurray, who was formerly associated with Group 1 winner Dream Of Dreams for Sir Michael Stoute, is so famous at Boughey's yard that he even has a horse named after him.

He has looked after Bow Echo since day one and had backed him for Classic success throughout last year, when he recorded victories at Newbury, Haydock and Newmarket.

McMurray said: "I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was that I couldn't lead him up today as I'm a bit lame at the moment, but I did lead him into the winner's enclosure.

Billy Loughnane sheds a tear after riding Bow Echo to win the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"I didn't actually see him cross the line as my paper and beer went flying into the air but this is a massive result for everyone at the yard."

A three-time winning colt at Boughey's yard is called McMurray and the story goes that the late owner Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum said he would name a horse after the groom if he turned up to work on time every day for a month and kept his promise.

Sporting a tie in the colours of Bow Echo, McMurray added: "It's a great result for George and the team and I'll be celebrating everywhere in Newmarket tonight."

Boughey said: "Jordan is a brilliant rider and is part of the Newmarket furniture, if you like. He rode Believing at the end of her career and he's a key member at Craven House."

More on the 2,000 Guineas:

'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad

Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane

'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care

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