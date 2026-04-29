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Aidan O'Brien reveals his team for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend
Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad is likely to be Aidan O’Brien’s sole representative in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday, with Puerto Rico set to wait for the French equivalent at Longchamp the following weekend.
A computer glitch when the screen went “bananas” in the Ballydoyle office meant both Albert Einstein and Gstaad were taken out of the first Classic of the season a few weeks ago, but the latter was supplemented back into the race on Monday at a cost of £30,000.
Gstaad has been pleasing O’Brien this week and will be the lone Ballydoyle representative at Newmarket as the trainer goes in search of a record-extending 11th win in the Classic, but a first since Magna Grecia in 2019.
O’Brien told the Racing Post on Wednesday evening: “The lads still haven’t completely made up their minds yet and nothing is set in stone, but it looks like they are favouring Gstaad for Newmarket. That could change, but at the moment that’s the way we’re thinking.
“If that’s the case, Puerto Rico will wait for France the following weekend and I’d say Causeway will wait for the Curragh so Gstaad is likely to be our only runner in the race.”
Precise was ante-post favourite for the Betfred 1,000 Guineas all winter, but a temperature a few weeks ago raised doubts emerge about her participation. There was good news for her backers after O'Brien reported she has done everything right over the last few days.
The trainer said: “It looks like Precise will go to Newmarket. A bit like the 2,000 Guineas, nothing is fully carved in stone yet but she’s pleased me this week and that’s the way we’re leaning. Diamond Necklace would therefore wait for the race in France, but True Love could join Precise at Newmarket.”
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Published on inGuineas festival
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- French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas
- Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
- 'He'll love the fast ground and the straight track' - French contender gets the green light for 2,000 Guineas
- 'It's been a bit of a rollercoaster' - Gstaad breeder hoping star can add Classic glory to dam's impressive legacy
- This looks to be the decisive move in the 2,000 Guineas - and should give some certainty to what's been a topsy-turvy market