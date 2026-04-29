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Guineas festival

Aidan O'Brien reveals his team for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend

A big thumbs up from Christophe Soumillon after Gstaad's Juvenile Turf win
Gstaad: won the Juvenile Turf for Aidan O'Brien at Del MarCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad is likely to be Aidan O’Brien’s sole representative in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday, with Puerto Rico set to wait for the French equivalent at Longchamp the following weekend.

A computer glitch when the screen went “bananas” in the Ballydoyle office meant both Albert Einstein and Gstaad were taken out of the first Classic of the season a few weeks ago, but the latter was supplemented back into the race on Monday at a cost of £30,000.

Gstaad has been pleasing O’Brien this week and will be the lone Ballydoyle representative at Newmarket as the trainer goes in search of a record-extending 11th win in the Classic, but a first since Magna Grecia in 2019.

O’Brien told the Racing Post on Wednesday evening: “The lads still haven’t completely made up their minds yet and nothing is set in stone, but it looks like they are favouring Gstaad for Newmarket. That could change, but at the moment that’s the way we’re thinking.

“If that’s the case, Puerto Rico will wait for France the following weekend and I’d say Causeway will wait for the Curragh so Gstaad is likely to be our only runner in the race.”

The dam of Precise will be offered at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale
Precise: heading for the 1,000 GuineasCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Precise was ante-post favourite for the Betfred 1,000 Guineas all winter, but a temperature a few weeks ago raised doubts emerge about her participation. There was good news for her backers after O'Brien reported she has done everything right over the last few days.

The trainer said: “It looks like Precise will go to Newmarket. A bit like the 2,000 Guineas, nothing is fully carved in stone yet but she’s pleased me this week and that’s the way we’re leaning. Diamond Necklace would therefore wait for the race in France, but True Love could join Precise at Newmarket.”

 Read these next:

French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas 

Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends? 

Change of plan for Derby favourite as Aidan O'Brien eyes another stunning Chester-Epsom double 

'It's been a bit of a rollercoaster' - Gstaad breeder hoping star can add Classic glory to dam's impressive legacy 

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Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inGuineas festival

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