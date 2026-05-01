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2026 Betfred 2,000 Guineas tips: runners, riders, odds and verdict
Get the full lowdown on the 2026 Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Saturday) from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide. A field of 15 is set for the first Classic of the season as the best three-year-olds in training take each other on.
2,000 Guineas: forecast betting odds for the big race
*In racecard order
Alparslan - 14-1
Avicenna - 12-1
Billecart - 150-1
Bow Echo - 3-1
Distant Storm - 4-1
Gstaad - 7-2
Into The Sky - 25-1
King's Trail - 7-1
Lord Britain - 200-1
Needle Match - 16-1
Oxagon - 10-1
Padraig Dawn - 40-1
Power Blue - 40-1
Thesecretadversary - 20-1
Venetian Prince - 100-1
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2,000 Guineas: full runner-by-runner guide
1 Alparslan
Reversed Dewhurst placings with Zavateri, an absentee from this race due to a setback, in the Greenham at Newbury (7f, good; Group 3) to take his record to 3-4; however, needs further progress, having finished behind several more of these in the Dewhurst, and is far from sure to get another easy lead (dictated the pace last time).
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 14-1
2 Avicenna
Two from two last year, both starts over 7f at Doncaster, getting up on the line in Listed grade the second time; finished nicely for a two-length second to Oxagon, who dictated the pace, in the Craven over course and distance (good) on reappearance having again been held up; open to further progress and could pick up some pieces in this big-field scenario, assuming the gallop is suitably strong.
Trainer: Roger Varian
Jockey: Ray Dawson
Forecast odds: 12-1
3 Billecart
Has plenty to find in this field and needs to settle better to boot, having raced too freely in Listed event last time when bidding for a Newcastle (1m, AW) double; behind Distant Storm on sole turf attempt; unlikely to emulate his sire Night Of Thunder, who landed this prize in 2014.
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Rowan Scott
Forecast odds: 150-1
4 Bow Echo
Son of 2,000 Guineas winner Night Of Thunder and from the family of Dubawi; three from three last term, all starts over a mile, driven out for one-length success in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket (good to firm; Group 2) the final time; that wasn't necessarily a star performance but he keeps getting the job done and commands major respect, being a progressive colt who has a perfect record and has had a "faultless spring" according to his trainer; furthermore, he's already proven over course and distance.
Trainer: George Boughey
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 3-1
5 Distant Storm
Aptly bred, being by Night Of Thunder and out of a mare by another 2,000 Guineas winner, namely George Washington; 1,900,000euros breeze-up purchase last spring and duly made a big splash in his juvenile races, aside from when pulling too hard in the Acomb; showed smart from at Newmarket (7f, good/good to firm) in the autumn, impressing in the Tattersalls Stakes (Group 3) then running well (one place behind Gstaad) in the Dewhurst; yard has landed this prize three times in the last four years; big player.
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 4-1
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6 Gstaad
Proved rock-solid as a juvenile, readily winning the Coventry at Royal Ascot (6f) then posting form figures of 2221 at Group/Grade 1 level, including in the Dewhurst at Newmarket (7f) when doing well considering he was free to post and in the race; ended the campaign by overcoming a wide trip in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar (1m, firm; won with something to spare); leading contender in his bid to end a 2,000 Guineas drought for Aidan O'Brien, who has landed this Classic a record ten times but not since 2019; supplemented (effectively re-added) at a cost of £30,000 having been removed in late March due to a clerical error.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 3-1
7 Into The Sky
Showed useful form over 6.5f and 6f at Newbury (good/good to soft) last season, winning a maiden by sizeable margin then clear second in the Mill Reef (Group 2; hung left; collared near the finish); good prospect for Jim Boyle this term but doesn't appear to be crying out for 1m.
Trainer: Jim Boyle
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 25-1
8 King's Trail
Son of Sea The Stars, whose stellar three-year-old campaign included a success in the 2,000 Guineas; two from two, both outings over a mile on Kempton all-weather, last time looking value for more than the length-winning margin in a conditions race that Notable Speech (from same yard) won in 2024 before following up in this contest; deserted by William Buick but the stable landed this Classic with the second string, ridden by James Doyle, in 2022; interesting contender who brings significant potential.
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 7-1
Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
9 Lord Britain
Campaigned mainly on all-weather, most recently five-length fourth (ran well but never dangerous) to King's Trail at Kempton on return; bottom of this pack on the figures and trailed home last in the Royal Lodge on sole turf attempt; this outsider has plenty to prove and plenty to find.
Trainer: Ismail Mohammed
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 200-1
10 Needle Match
Similar to Into The Sky in having raced at Newbury on both starts; did just enough to win 2yo maiden (6.5f, soft) then ran well, about two-length fourth to Alparslan, in the Greenham (7f, good); the way he shaped last time suggests additional improvement is plausible upped further in trip; by 2,000 Guineas winner Night Of Thunder; more interesting than bare ratings suggest.
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 16-1
11 Oxagon
Very useful colt but possibly needs to dominate, having gained both wins from the front, latest when taking well to first-time cheekpieces and comfortably beating Avicenna by two lengths in the Craven Stakes over course and distance (good; Group 3) on seasonal debut; by no means certain to have his own way in this bigger field and he's held by a couple of today's opponents on Dewhurst running; otherwise may have more to offer in the retained headgear.
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 10-1
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12 Padraig Dawn
Unraced at two; AW form this year comprises a win at Southwell (7f) and neck second, doing well having come from difficult position, at Newcastle (1m Listed); promising colt for first-season trainer Charlie Pike but faces a much stiffer task on turf debut; supplemented at a cost of £30,000.
Trainer: Charlie Pike
Jockey: Eddy Greatrex
Forecast odds: 40-1
13 Power Blue
Juvenile campaign over sprint distances culminated in Group 1 win at the Curragh (good); held by Gstaad on Coventry running; respectable second to Thesecretadversary, who received 3lb, in 7f Group 3 at Leopardstown on reappearance but doesn't give the strong impression he'll benefit from going up further in trip; indeed, he seems more of a Commonwealth Cup type.
Trainer: Robson de Aguiar
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 40-1
14 Thesecretadversary
Irish colt who has built up a solid record that includes a good effort in Canadian Grade 1 on final 2yo start (sole 1m attempt); won going away from Power Blue, who conceded 3lb, in Group 3 at Leopardstown (7f, good to yielding) on reappearance; could go well but several others bring stronger claims in terms of class and/or potential.
Trainer: Fozzy Stack
Jockey: Seamie Heffernan
Forecast odds: 20-1
15 Venetian Prince
Has finished behind some of today's rivals on two occasions, latest in the Craven when admittedly running well on bare figures; gained sole success (from five attempts) at novice level and looks well short of the required standard in this field; first-time headgear needs to make a difference.
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Forecast odds: 100-1
The 2,000 Guineas verdict
Bow Echo
By Steve Boow
The shortlist for this year's 2,000 Guineas is headed by two unbeaten colts who should continue to improve and who fit the bill on breeding. Bow Echo, who bids for a course-and-distance double having landed the Royal Lodge, is first choice ahead of King's Trail who is a very similar type to the 2024 winner of this race. The latter's stablemate Distant Storm holds strong claims, as does fellow Dewhurst protagonist Gstaad who has proved a rock-solid performer. Avicenna and Needle Match are interesting contenders who could pick up some pieces from off the pace.
Read more on the 2026 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket . . .
Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday
Aidan O'Brien reveals his team for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend
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Published on inGuineas festival
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