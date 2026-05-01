2026 2,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender

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Fifteen runners go to post in a wide-open Betfred 2,000 Guineas , the first Classic of the British Flat season at Newmarket on Saturday. Read our runner-by-runner guide, featuring top quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV and Racing TV at 3.35.

Graeme Rodway's view: It’s 15 years since the great Frankel did the Greenham and 2,000 Guineas double, but even Karl Burke can’t weave his magic wand and turn this son of Dandy Man into a superstar. He went left, right, and was all at sea on the Rowley Mile when sixth in the Dewhurst last year, when fast ground also seemed a challenge. He’s better than that, though.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Karl Burke: "It was a great performance in the Greenham. Everybody said we got the run of the race, but we didn't go out to make the running, you've still got to go from A to B in the quickest time. He'll improve for that run and I'm looking forward to seeing him. He came out of the Dewhurst a little bit sore last year, but it was his third quick run and he's a very sound horse so I'm not overly concerned about the track."

Alparslan 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Graeme's view: Named after the preeminent philosopher and physician described as the father of early modern medicine, and supporters will be hoping he can administer the lethal dose of speed that was missing when he finished second to Oxagon in the Craven Stakes. He ran the final furlong more than half a length quicker than the winner that day and has a good chance to reverse those places, but will need to lay up closer to the lead than he did on that occasion.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view: Roger Varian: "I'm very happy with him and he ran a nice trial in the Craven Stakes. That form alone is probably not enough to win a Guineas, but we left a bit to work on and he came from an unpromising position off a slow pace that day. It's an open year and he'll like the fast ground, and I expect him to run a decent race."

Avicenna 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Graeme's view: Looked a lively prospect at Newcastle in March, but beat only two home when too keen back at that track last month, and backers of this huge outsider are likely to be supping on lemonade rather than champagne come the business end of this Group 1. Likely to be outclassed.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Karl Burke: "He's a talented horse who ran very well on the grass then bolted up in an egg-and-spoon race on the all-weather. We went back for the Burradon and he wouldn't have won at five, six or seven furlongs. Something was amiss, although we couldn't find anything. I think you'll see a different horse on Saturday. Kia [Joorabchian, owner] is mad keen to have a go at it and the horse worked very well on Tuesday."

Billecart 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: K R Burke

Graeme's view: Who doesn’t love an unbeaten Guineas favourite? It’s anyone’s guess where the Night Of Thunder colt’s ceiling might lie and isn’t that glorious – he really could be anything. That’s an overused cliche and the reality is that this is a big step up in class for a colt who has yet to compete in a Group 1, let alone a Classic. He is a Group 2 course-and-distance winner, though, and trainer George Boughey won the 1,000 Guineas with Cachet four years ago. Billy Loughnane knows his mount well and the young star of the saddle is targeting a first Classic.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: George Boughey: "I think the harder they go, the better. To win a Guineas you need athleticism, balance and speed, and I wouldn't change how he is."

Bow Echo 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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Graeme's view: Just the €1.9 million price tag to live up to for this son of Night Of Thunder, who blew away his rivals in the Tattersalls Stakes at this course last year. It’s rarer than getting out of the Newmarket car park before sunset that a winner of that race lands the 2,000 Guineas, but his subsequent third in the Dewhurst hinted that he is up to this level, and some top-class performers have been beaten in that race before winning the first Classic. King’s Best (2000), Haafhd (2004), and most recently Poetic Flare (2021) are the most memorable among them.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Charlie Appleby: "Distant Storm has the Dewhurst form, which is always important in the Guineas, and I was pleased with what we saw from his racecourse gallop at the Craven meeting. He has done well since and, based on his two-year-old form, you would hope he would be right there at the finish."

Distant Storm 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Graeme's view: Aidan O’Brien has state-of-the-art technology at his Ballydoyle base, but it was an everyday computer error that led to Gstaad being scratched from this race last month. It was a costly mistake because connections have had to stump up £30,000 to supplement him, but they must be expecting big things from the Dewhurst runner-up, who went on to Breeders' Cup glory at Del Mar. Nobody has more 2,000 Guineas winners than O’Brien’s ten, but it’s seven years since his last and his record this decade is poor. He is 0-13, including three beaten favourites.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Aidan O’Brien: "We’re happy to roll the dice with Gstaad in the Guineas. He has not missed a beat since he’s been back in training and everything has gone well in the lead-up to the race. We just felt that he has already been to Newmarket and handled the track well in the Dewhurst. That was obviously a factor – the fact that he’s been there already and done it at Newmarket, whereas Puerto Rico has been to France and even won around Longchamp – so we thought it made sense to send them to the places they had been before. We were always going to split them. He’s a very relaxed horse so I would have no worries about him settling. He got the mile very well at Del Mar so you would be hopeful he’d stay."

Gstaad 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Graeme's view: Who knows whether this Starman colt is ready for take-off, but trainer Jim Boyle must believe in him. This will be his first Group 1 runner in a career spanning more than two decades and let’s hope that it all doesn’t come crashing down. It would be a fairytale if this 25,000gns yearling could take it to the bluebloods, but there is no room for sentiment when it comes to punting and he is by a sprinter out of a sprinter so has serious stamina questions to answer.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Jim Boyle: "We’ve had no hiccups and we think we’ve got him going there in decent shape. He’s been to Kempton to work with some of Richard Hannon’s and Lingfield for a barrier trial. And we took him to Newmarket for a little feel of the Dip, so he’s had three away days and I think that’s sufficient. He gives you the feeling he’ll stay the mile. His pedigree might suggest that’s a stretch and he does come alive a bit more on the racecourse, so there is a slight question mark."

Into The Sky 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Jim Boyle

Graeme's view: Charlie Appleby has been the man this decade, having saddled three of the last four winners, and one of them, Notable Speech, had a similar profile to this Sea The Stars colt. Notable Speech was unbeaten in three on the all-weather at Kempton and making his turf debut, while King’s Trail is two from two there and tries turf for the first time. He’s bred for it and James Doyle rode Coroebus to beat better-fancied stablemate Native Trail in 2022, but the case for King’s Trail rests on the similarities with Notable Speech, and who knows if he’s fast enough.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Charlie Appleby: "King’s Trail also pleased in his racecourse gallop, although his lack of experience on turf is the great unknown, especially jumping up from conditions races to Group 1 company. I have been very happy with his work at home, while he is the one in the field probably open to the most improvement."

King's Trail 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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Graeme's view: The only thing this Ismael Mohammed-trained colt has in common with the bluebloods is his name and he won’t be troubling the aristocracy in this race. He’ll be beaten before the bushes.

Star rating: *

Assistant trainer's view: Jose Santos: "He had a gallop at the track the other day and we are happy to take our chance. We'll let the big boys fight it out in front and hopefully pick up the pieces. He'll outrun his odds."

Lord Britain 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Graeme's view: My ears pricked when I heard that the famously shrewd William Haggas would be throwing this 106-rated colt into the deep end against rivals upwards of 13lb his superior. It may be he’s bringing a butter knife to a gunfight against this calibre of opposition, but that’s not Haggas’s style, and Needle Match caught the eye when fourth to Alparslan in the Greenham. He got into a poor position through obvious inexperience, but ran the fastest final furlong in the race and was three-quarters of a length quicker than the winner so looks a lively outsider.

Star rating: ****

Racing manager's view: Philip Robinson: "The Greenham was very pleasing because he wasn't revved-up at all, it was purely used to see where we were with the horse, and to get a rough idea. In another furlong I think he would have been bang there – he was doing his best work at the finish. He's worked very, very nicely since and I think he'll run a nice race. I'm just not too convinced I think all that much of the draw [stall one]. Being out on the wing in those big fields, you need everything to unfold right for you."

Needle Match 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme's view: It’s 22 years since Haafhd – the last horse to win the Craven Stakes and the 2,000 Guineas – but this Frankel colt won that trial well. However, here’s the kicker: he did it from the front and dictated the pace under a canny Oisin Murphy. Will he get his own way once more? Unlikely. Will the headgear work twice? Maybe. But it’s no certainty that he will beat Avicenna again.

Star rating: ****

Racing manager's view: Ted Voute: "Everything has gone okay up until this point. We think we’ve got a nice draw in what is a pretty open field so let’s hope we can break the voodoo of both John Gosden and the Craven over the last number of years. But he is a course and distance winner and everyone is happy with him."

Oxagon 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Graeme's view: Let’s talk about Charlie Pike saddling a Classic contender at the age of 24. He’s just a baby in training terms, but everyone loves an underdog, and seeing a yard like this with a ticket to the big time is magic. However, let’s get real because this son of the 2018 winner Saxon Warrior was beaten in an all-weather Listed race last time and is thrown in at the deep end. It will take a seriously brave individual to part with their hard-earned cash on this one, but good luck to connections.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Charlie Pike: "At Newcastle, the way the race ran was definitely not in his favour. He showed signs of being a very nice horse and I think he probably got beat out of greenness that day, as well as there being no gallop for him. But he has definitely improved off the back of that. We've done plenty with him at home on the grass. And to me he seems to be more of a turf horse."

Padraig Dawn 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Charlie Pike

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Graeme's view: Robson de Aguiar is another up-and-coming trainer having his first Classic runner with last year’s surprise Phoenix Stakes winner. Power Blue made all in that Group 1 over 6f, but the burning question is does he want a mile? His petrol light might be flashing as they hit the Dip.

Star rating: **

Power Blue 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

Graeme's view: This tough and genuine colt put Power Blue to the sword when winning at Leopardstown last month and has race fitness on his side. The question is: does he have the X-Factor normally needed to win this Classic? He needs to have more up his sleeve and I’m not sure he has it.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Fozzy Stack: "We’ve been happy with him since Leopardstown and he’s travelled over well. He got there Thursday night. I don’t think the trip will be a problem and I think he’ll be fine on the track, as he’s a very balanced horse, but you don’t know until you try."

Thesecretadversary 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J A Stack

Graeme's view: It’s all there on pedigree for this son of Group 1-winning parents St Mark’s Basilica and Arabian Queen, but the bank of mum and dad can get you only so far and he beat just one home in the Craven Stakes. His chance rests on the addition of first-time cheekpieces sparking a miraculous amount of improvement, and he is well short of the standard required.

Star rating: *

Venetian Prince 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Graeme Rodway's 2,000 Guineas 1-2-3-4 prediction

1 Avicenna

2 Alparslan

3 Oxagon

4 Gstaad

Avicenna 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Full racecard: 3.35 Newmarket (Saturday, May 2): Betfred 2,000 Guineas racecard and betting

Read more Raceday Intel here

The dogs have been barking about Bow Echo on the Newmarket gallops - and George Boughey is also bullish

Charlie Appleby has become Mr 2,000 Guineas this decade - but has William Buick chosen right this time?

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