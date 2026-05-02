1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender

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Nineteen fillies go to post in a wide-open Betfred 1,000 Guineas , the second British Classic of the season at Newmarket on Sunday. Read our runner-by-runner guide, featuring top quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV and Racing TV at 3.35.

Phill Anderson's view: Quickened up in the style of a smart performer when winning a fillies’ maiden at Kempton on her debut. She represents last year’s winning connections but the form of her Kempton victory is not working out and she would be the first horse this century to win a 1,000 Guineas on the back of one run. She looked like a Group horse in the making on her debut, but there are doubts she has what it takes to be a major stat-buster on just her second run.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view: Charlie Appleby: "She's come forward nicely for a racecourse gallop at the Craven meeting. We know she goes into this on the back of just one run and she might be better stepping up in trip in time, but she's in good nick and won’t disgrace herself."

Abashiri 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Phill's view: Chased home Spicy Marg when a shade unlucky in Listed company on the Rowley Mile last season and took her form to a new level when springing a 50-1 upset in the Nell Gwyn on her return. There’s speed drawn in the high numbers, so there’s a good chance she’ll get a decent pace to aim at but she’s not guaranteed to stay this new trip, can be tricky down at the start and others have achieved more.

Star rating **

Trainer's view: Stuart Williams: "I'm very happy with her. She's come out of the Nell Gwyn in good form and we're looking forward to running her."

Azleet 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Phill's view: Won her two all-weather starts as a juvenile and defied a massive market drift (5-1 out to an SP of 22-1) when maintaining her unbeaten record on her handicap debut at the Craven meeting. One can only assume she’s going to come forward from that and there’s class in her pedigree (dam is a half-sister to Enable) but she has more to find than most on bare form.

Star rating ***

Racing manager's view: Philip Robinson: "It's a massive step up for Darn Hot Gallop but we know she handles the track having won there last time. There's only one 1,000 Guineas so we'll give it a go.

Darn Hot Gallop 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Tate

Phill's view: Was denied a clear run at a crucial stage when third in the Fred Darling and shapes as though an extra furlong certainly won’t do her any harm. Probably represents a bit more value than Fred Darling second Touleen.

Star rating **

Domina Ignis 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Phill's view: Progressive Racing Post Ratings in five starts, including when finishing third in the Fillies’ Mile, and she still looked a bit green when asked for her effort when taking a Longchamp Group 3 on her return. She didn’t seem in love with the Dip on her previous course outing but there should be more to come, particularly if she settles better. Shortlist material.

Star rating ****

Trainer's view: Karl Burke: "She's a very good filly and guaranteed to stay. She'll get ten furlongs. It was an excellent run in France on her comeback and she'll improve for that. We're very happy with her."

Evolutionist 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: K R Burke

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Phill's view: Won twice on the July course and has performed with credit when beaten twice since, the latest effort a two-length defeat to Azleet in the Nell Gwyn. She needs to make a fair jump forward from that effort and odds between 14-1 and 20-1 do not appeal on what she’s achieved so far.

Star rating *

Trainer's view: David Menuisier: "We blew the cobwebs away in the Nell Gwyn and she's ready to go again. This is a step to running over longer distances, but I didn't want to go from seven furlongs to ten furlongs plus straight away. Trying her over a mile is the logical thing to do and, if I didn't think she could be competitive, I wouldn't be running her."

Inis Mor 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: David Menuisier

Phill's view: Raced too close to a strong pace when favourite for the Nell Gwyn but others who raced prominently finished in front of her and one would have to think Oisin Murphy (trainer’s stable jockey) would be on board if she had a serious chance. Quite rightly a 66-1 shot.

Star rating *

Racing manager's view: Philip Robinson: "She was a bit disappointing in the Nell Gwyn but Andrew Balding wasn't quite happy with her in her coat and she was doing her best work at the finish. Andrew thinks she's come on a lot and the step up to a mile will be in her favour. She could run a massive race."

Mubasimah 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Phill's view: Trained by a master who has a Rowley Mile strike-rate of 31 per cent (+£24.55 to £1 level stakes). A Group 2 winner as a juvenile, My Highness was turned over at short odds in her Guineas trial but so was Miss France in the same 2014 trial before going on to 1,000 Guineas success for this yard. Oisin Murphy is in the saddle and she has serious claims.

Star rating ****

Trainer's view: Andre Fabre: "I have been happy with My Highness since the Prix Imprudence and I think the mile at Newmarket will suit her. Getting beaten in her trial is not a concern, as that race was very early in the season and she's starting to blossom now."

My Highness 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: A Fabre

Phill's view: Six furlongs was too short when she was narrowly denied on her debut but she hasn’t looked back with four wins since, including in the Moyglare and the Fillies’ Mile. She’s possibly been a little lucky to have a strong pace to aim at in her two Group 1 wins but it’s easy to see them going hard enough here too. She looks like the right favourite but she will need something to tow her along from the low numbers and is perhaps opposable on that basis at the prices.

Star rating ****

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "She missed a bit of time a few weeks ago but we managed to get her to the Curragh for an away day and she's progressed nicely over the last little while. We’ve been very happy with her over the last week."

Precise 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Phill's view: Won a valuable contest on soft ground at Deauville on her debut and was far from disgraced in the May Hill. However, these will be the quickest conditions she’s faced and she is light on experience with just two runs in the book. She has enough to prove for a yard that isn't fully firing right now.

Star rating **

Racing manager's view: Philip Robinson: "Rose Ghaiyyath hasn't had a run this season but Richard Hughes is very happy with how she's working. The May Hill probably came too soon for her last season, but she could still be anything and Richard is going there full of hope."

Rose Ghaiyyath 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Richard Hughes

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Phill's view: Overcame greenness to win on her debut and was a bit of an eyecatcher in the Fred Darling behind a couple of these rivals, making her challenge on an unfavoured part of the track after meeting a bit of trouble. The dam’s side of her pedigree suggests another furlong will suit but there are a lot of dots to join up to envisage her in the frame.

Star rating *

Trainer's view: Tom Clover: "We felt she was quite unlucky in the Fred Darling having been short of room on a couple of occasions. She had to give away plenty of ground to get to where she did and was beaten three and a half lengths on only her second start. We're hoping she learned quite a bit from that and she looked as though she'd really taken a step forward when she worked on Monday. I'm under no illusion as to the size of her task, but with a bit of luck she could outrun her odds."

Silenciosa 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Phill's view: Cracking sprinter for connections as a juvenile and signed off the campaign with a two-length Listed win over Azleet. That form looks better now but she’s speedy, her dam was speedy and it’s hard to see her staying a mile.

Star rating *

Trainer's view: Michael Bell: "Her preparation has gone without a glitch and this has been the plan since November. She worked over a mile the other day and hit the line strong. She's also unbeaten on the Rowley Mile, so there are a lot of positives. She relaxes so well and that's going to give her every chance of staying the mile. Physically, she's got the scope to stay and hopefully she'll give a very good account of herself."

Spicy Marg 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Bell

Phill's view: She was green on her debut but overcame that to bolt up and then was closing all the way to the line in the Rockfel on the Rowley Mile. She only lost out to a rival who bagged the stands’ rail that day and she seemed to handle the Dip perfectly well. Her pedigree is a bit suspect for a mile but she shapes as though she’ll stay and Ed Walker’s runners are consistently outrunning their prices. The market hasn't missed her (general 10-1 shot) and you can’t knock her chance.

Star rating ****

Trainer's view: Ed Walker: "Her preparation has gone exactly as planned and she's been training really well. She's had a couple of away days and her racecourse gallop at Newmarket should have taken the freshness out of her. We thought about running her in a trial but felt it was easier to train her without a prep race as they are close enough together. We're lucky enough to have some very good three-year-old fillies and she's exceptional. Her run in the Rockfel Stakes was huge. The one question mark is whether she'll stay the trip. But I'm pretty confident that she will, as long as she relaxes."

The Prettiest Star 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Phill's view: Won three of her five races as a juvenile and gamely held off Padraig Dawn (runs in the 2,000 Guineas) in a valuable cont

Star rating *

Racing manager's view: Philip Robinson: "She's a tough filly and I loved the way she put her head down when challenged last time. She looks better this season, but the question is how good she might be."

Timeforshowcasing 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Phill's view: She looked a bit special when winning modest enough races at Newbury and Leicester towards the end of last year but her run in the Rockfel wasn’t particularly encouraging and she was probably a shade lucky to finish a place in front of Domina Ignis in the Fred Darling. Trainer Owen Burrows is adept at getting them spot on for the big day but she hasn’t done anything to suggest she should be shorter than her current price of around 16-1.

Star rating **

Racing manager's view: Angus Gold: "She's always shown plenty of speed at home so we'll give it another go at a mile. She's looking well and is entitled to come on a bit for her comeback at Newbury. Whether she has enough speed to win a Guineas, time will tell, but it wasn't as if it was a bad run in the Fred Darling and this will give us a better idea of where we're going to go for the rest of the year."

Touleen 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Owen Burrows

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Phill's view: Cheveley Park winner who had no chance after a slow start at the Breeders’ Cup but left that behind with a Group 3 success over seven furlongs at Leopardstown on her return, an effort worth marking up having had a wide trip. There’s stamina on the dam’s side and she shapes as though she’ll get further so she must be high on any shortlist for a yard that has achieved plenty of success with second and third strings in this.

Star rating *****

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "She's a smart filly and she won well at Leopardstown the other day. Ryan [Moore] was very happy with her and it will be interesting to see how she gets on over a mile."

True Love 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Phill's view: Hasn’t really kicked on from winning her first two starts and while her Listed second at Meydan last time was a step back in the right direction, she seems a long way from Group 1 level.

Star rating *

Trainer's view: William Knight: "She's run a couple of times in Dubai and was potentially an unlucky second in the UAE 1,000 Guineas. This has always been the plan and conditions should suit. She had a nice racecourse gallop there the other day and is a massive price, but I think she'll outrun her odds."

True Test 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: William Knight

Phill's view: Kept busy as a juvenile and signed off the campaign with a second to Precise in the Fillies’ Mile under an excellent ride from Jason Hart. She’s one of the likely pace angles from the high draws but Precise looked in a different league to her and she already looks more exposed than most of these.

Star rating **

Trainer's view: Charlie Johnston: "Through the winter I got the impression she was going to be more of an Oaks filly than a Guineas filly, but Jason Hart was very happy with her when she galloped at the Craven meeting and it would be no surprise to see her finishing in the first four or five. If she did that it would be the best possible trial for the Oaks."

Venetian Lace 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Phill's view: Lost her unbeaten record to Precise in the Moyglare but didn’t look short on stamina and she has some useful form in the book having beaten Gstaad in the Prix Morny. The ground will be fine but there are a couple of factors that make her less appealing, including a wing draw in stall one and her price (general 9-2 shot).

Star rating ****

Trainer's view: Karl Burke: "She's working very well. She's got a really good chance of staying the trip and, if she does, I think she's going to be bang there. She's very relaxed, easy to switch off with a great turn of foot. We gave her a proper gallop over a mile at Southwell and she stayed very well there – and took an age to pull up. Her two-year-old form was some of the best around. Precise beat her at the Curragh but she was beaten a long way out there. She was at the end of a long season, she'd been on the go a long time and I'm hoping you'll see a different filly here. I'd be keen to take the winner on again and I wouldn't be frightened of anybody."

Venetian Sun 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Phill Anderson's 1,000 Guineas 1-2-3-4 prediction

1 True Love

2 Evolutionist

3 Precise

4 Darn Hot Gallop

True Love 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more on the 1,000 Guineas:

'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Who will win the 2026 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?

Confirmed runners and riders for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday

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