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2,000 Guineas day LIVE: Gstaad 'all the rage' as he shortens again as favourite - but it's a Wathnan handicapper who's the best-backed at Newmarket
Summary
- It's 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket with the first Classic of the British Flat season off at 3.35
- Find out Harry Wilson's ace tipping advice for today's racing
- Is Gstaad the one for Aidan O'Brien?
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- It's 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket with the first Classic of the British Flat season off at 3.35
- Find out Harry Wilson's ace tipping advice for today's racing
- Is Gstaad the one for Aidan O'Brien?
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
It's nearly time for the action
The first race at Newmarket is looming into view and I do like the favourite Flora Of Bermuda, she was second to Inisherin on debut last season, and third in the Jubilee at Royal Ascot and Sprint Cup at Haydock. She brings proper Group 1 form, is down in class and this is her best chance to win in ages. She's the best horse in the race, loves the trip and I think she's a more than fair price.
That said in his cracking the puzzle piece my colleague Harry Wilson is taking her on and he wrote: "Flora Of Bermuda sets the standard, but I'm not convinced quick ground at Newmarket is her ideal, so I'll side with the progressive Sayidah Dariyan, who had excuses for her two defeats following a close fourth in the Commonwealth Cup and an impressive success in a Group 3 at York. She has more to offer this year."
Hollie Doyle on the Guineas
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Hollie Doyle does not have a ride in the 2,000 Guineas but fancies Gstaad: "I think Gstaad has the best form and if I could have any ride in the race it would be him. I'll also be cheering on Needle Match who Tom is riding and is not without a chance."
Can any horse win the bonus?
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Today marks the start of the Betfred Triple Crown Bonus. Matt Hulmes said: "We have a £2 Million bonus for any colt to win the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger. We had it last year when it was not won.
"There are four in the race today entered in the Derby, the main one is King's Trail who is 20-1 for Epsom."
Market movers
By David Milnes
Betfred sponsor all the Classics again this season and report the following moves so far today.
3.35 - Gstaad 9-4 (from 100-30), Power Blue 25 (from 50)
1:10 - Celadine 8-1 (from 10)
1:45 - Coul Angel 9-1 (from 11)
2:20 - Fifth Column 6-1 (from 9)
2:55 - Rumstar 4-1 (from 13-2)
4:10 - Advertised 7-2 (from 9-2), Sovereign Spell 3-1 (from 4) & Naval Light 6-1 (from 11)
4:45 - Hopewell Rock 7-2 (from 9-2), Daiquiri Bay 7-2 (from 9-2)
5:20 - Lohoobb 100-30 (from 11-2)
Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said "Gstaad has been all the rage for the last 48 hours with punters latching onto Aidan O'Brien's sole representative in the trainer's quest for an 11th 2,000 Guineas and he is now a solid 9-4 market leader. Of those at bigger prices, Power Blue has halved to 25-1 form 50s.
"Elsewhere, Rumstar has been cut to 4s from 13-2 to win the Palace House for a second year running, while Naval Light in the 4:10 is the best backed of the shoulder races, into 6-1 from double figures yesterday."
Your views: Jonathan's all about the jumps
Jonathan's appreciated the switch to the jumps for a second as not only is he all about that, but you know he's serious because it's 2,000 Guineas day and he's putting up selections from Hexham and Uttoxeter.
With that, I share the following with you all.
Crackerjacque (6.15 Hexham), Marhaba Prince (6.45 Hexham), Calimystic (2.35 Uttoxeter), Ski Lodge (4.50 Uttoxeter), Jade De Grugy (4.15 Punchestown), Apolon De Charnie (4.55 Punchestown). No Flat.
Thank you, Jonathan! I wish you all the best with those!
Derham still on cloud nine
Yesterday I'd a chat with Harry Derham, who became a newly minted member of the has trained a Grade 1 winner club at Punchestown earlier this week. You can read that here, but I'd say he's quite a good horse on his hands and with a fair wind he may even have that Cheltenham/Aintree winner he craves.
This is not just a shameless act of self promotion I promise, I needed a way to segue to Punchestown for a minute because, as good as the Guineas is, there's the not insignificant matter of two Grade 1s on the final day of the season in Ireland.
Poor Gordon Elliott's led all year but has been well and truly swatted aside by Willie Mullins this week and with a lead of almost £900,000 that battle is done and dusted.
Willie is mob-handed on the day, but Gordon has the odds-on favourite for the Mares Champion Hurdle in 4-5 shot Wodhooh. Willie has eight of the remaining 12 in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle, including favourite Apolon De Charnie.
You can read our excellent preview of the big-race the action here.
Your views: Al and Kieran give their 1-2-3-4s
Al Digby-Bell and Kieran Bunce have been in touch via email with their Guineas thoughts.
Al says: "Kings Trail. Distant Storm. Gstaad. Needle Match."
It's simple, effective, and flies in the face of Martyn's Charlie Appleby theory so I can say this much, one of the two of you will be right!
Kieran had a bit more to say. He wrote: "Morning Stuart," polite start, I like him already.
"Having backed Avicenna after the Craven, and also having Power Blue ante-post, I’ll have to go with them as my first two. Needle Storm and then Oxagon to round out the first 4. Best of luck*." Strong selections, bit of reasoning, big fan.
"*to everyone who has Avicenna or Power Blue." Comedy too! You can email again Kieran! Best of luck to you*
*with Oxagon! Two can play that game!
I am relentless
Not even the great Lee Mottershead gets away without getting asked the same Guineas 1-2-3-4 question I've posed to you, so here's his answer: "Bow Echo to beat Needle Match, Gstaad and Avicenna for me."
You can get in touch with yours by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.
The sun is shining, the weather is sweet
By Lee Mottershead at Newmarket
It is the most gorgeous morning on the Rowley Mile.
Although not as warm as yesterday, conditions are pretty much perfect, with barely a breeze to be felt and no chance of rain.
As I'm writing this, a man is driving a lawnmower up the track. Given the size of this place, he might be finished by the time the Cesarewitch starts.
The man who operates the hat stall has got an array of Panamas on display, while closer to one of the two main entrances another man is blowing up a bouncy castle. He must have very big lungs.
The Betfred 2,000 Guineas looks deep and competitive. Isn't the Palace House a cracker, too?
I'm going with Bow Echo to deliver Classic glory for Billy Loughnane and George Boughey. That would be a great story but there are plenty of other marvellous tales that might be told. As someone who lives ten minutes from Tattenham Corner, I'm particularly thrilled to see Epsom represented in the Guineas with Into The Sky.
It really should be a tremendous afternoon - and no matter who wins the Guineas, they should find themselves winning in the sunshine.
Newmarket clerk reports a tailwind
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Clerk of the course at Newmarket, Andrew Morris, has just walked the Rowley Mile: "It's good to firm pretty consistent and we put 4mm on after racing last night.
"The breeze was in their faces yesterday and what little breeze there is today is behind them. We expect it to remain dry at around 20C until after racing when we could get 4 or 5mm.
"The premier enclosure is a sell out like last year and there are a few tickets left for the grandstand and paddock."
Your views: concerns over the form of the Appleby yard
Martyn David has been in touch to say he is wary of backing the two Charlie Appleby horses, that's Distant Storm and King's Trail, due to the stable's recent form. He wrote in and said: "I think I have to discount the Appleby horses, maybe something's not right with them?"
Now, my view at this time of the season is generally I don't pay too much attention to yard form at this time of year. The horses that have been running are unlikely to be on the same programmes as those turning up for their date with destiny in a stallion-making race like the Guineas.
But Martyn does also have a point. Appleby's had just one winner from 18 runners in the last fortnight and gone 15 runners and 8 days since his last winner.
That said, Appleby was 10 from 36 (28 per cent strike-rate) last April before winning the Guineas, and 9 from 28 (32 per cent) the April before before also winning the Guineas, so this April's figures of 10 from 35 (29 per cent) suggests bigger picture the horses are pretty much where they have been the last two years, even if the two weeks isn't as encouraging.
I'd say this, I wouldn't let it out you off if you fancy one of them, but if you're not sure or you're looking for a reason to get away from them it's another question mark to add. Good luck Martyn and let us know who you do come down on.
I did some analysis of Appleby and Buick's recent record in the 2,000 Guineas and you can read that here.
Harry Wilson weighs in
Harry Wilson's proved what an excellent judge he is and you can read all of his fancies today in his cracking the puzzle, but I asked him for his 1-2-3-4 for the 2,000 Guineas and he said: "King's Trail to beat Gstaad, with Distant Storm and Needle Match in third and fourth."
Harry put up King's Trail in his cracking the puzzle column, and explaining his idea of the winner there he added: "King's Trail is unbeaten in two starts on the all-weather, including a cosy success in a conditions race in March. He put in a fine display on the clock that day, and the way travelled before easing his way to the front smacked of a quality horse. I liked what I saw in his recent gallop at Newmarket and he could be anything."
The whole piece is worth a read, Harry usually finds a big-priced winner or two!
My idea of the Guineas winner is 11-1
I think Tom Segal summed up this year's Guineas perfectly when he wrote: "The Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35) is one of those races that could send a sane man mad. There are so many horses who can be fancied for one reason or another, while everything has a negative by their name too."
That said, it's not going to stop me having a go at the 1-2-3-4. So here goes: Oxagon beats Distant Storm and Gstaad, with Into The Sky running a blinder but not quite seeing it out.
What's your Guineas 1-2-3-4?
In Graeme's excellent pinstickers' guide he puts up a 1-2-3-4 which would pay handsomely as a Trifecta perm. Graeme has Avicenna beating Alparslan, Oxagon and Gstaad, but I would love to hear 1-2-3-4s from you, so get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com and we'll see who can nail it!
Here to help
That's a nice little blast from our Newmarket man David Milnes, and it neatly brings us onto the 2,000 Guineas so while we're here why don't we have a look around.
We've a ton of stuff to help you find the winner of the season's first Classic.
Why him? Will he settle? Will he stay? David Jennings puts the burning questions on 2,000 Guineas gamble Gstaad to Aidan O'Brien, and his answers are very interesting, you could even say they are bullish.
But he's not the only one. The dogs have been barking about Bow Echo on the Newmarket gallops - and Lewis Porteous has spoken to George Boughey, who is also bullish.
Then there's Charlie Appleby, who has has become Mr 2,000 Guineas this decade winning three of the last four - but has William Buick chosen right this time?
Top tipster Graeme Rodway has produced a brilliant pinstickers' guide to the race which brings all of these various elements together in relation to each other, and if you're sure of the form but less solid on the breeding of the Classic contenders, the Bloodstock expert Kitty Trice has put the pedigrees of the leading 2,000 Guineas contenders under the microscope.
And said like a television advert in the 90s, THAT'S NOT ALL! Two of the sport's leading betting minds, Tom Segal and Paul Kealy, give their best bets in the race and on the day! Paul even puts up a 2pt selection on the undercard.
Cosgrave on the Classic
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Pat Cosgrave was riding work for Jack Morland this morning and is connected to the George Boughey team who field Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas.
He said: "George and the team couldn't be happier with the horse as far as I know and he looks a stronger model this year. He's unbeaten so there's plenty to like about his chances."
How does a jockey see today's Guineas?
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Jack Mitchell was riding work for the Crisfords in Newmarket this morning and fancies Gstaad for the 2,000 Guineas.
He said: "I think Aidan's horse will win. He's got the form in the book and looks to have a decent draw. Roger Varian's Avicenna should run well and could finish in the first three."
Mitchell has a 29 per cent strike rate when riding for Varian this season, so that is interesting.
Hats on
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Panama Hats were the order of the day on day one of the Betfred Guineas Festival and will be so again on day 2 with temperatures set to hit 22C on the Rowley Mile. Unlike yesterday there is no head wind which dried the ground out so much they had to put 4mm on last night.
A wee bit of housekeeping
The going at Newmarket today is good to firm with a GoingStick reading of 7.4. Given the track has had 1mm of rain since March 16 they have unsurprisingly put 4mm of water on after racing on Friday evening.
There are two non-runners at Newmarket. Jakajaro is out of the 1.45 and Twisting Physics misses the 5.55.
Following watering, Punchestown is yielding on the hurdle and chase tracks and good to yielding on the Cross Country.
There are a number of non-runners. Galon De Vauzelle is out of the 2.30, Better Times Ahead and Folly Master are out of the 3.05. Kish Bank and Lucky Lyreen are out of the 3.45 and Proactif is out of the 4.55. Wendrock and One Big Boum miss the 5.30 and we've three out of the 6.05, they are: Lyrical Park, New Perspective and Cotswold Blue. The final non-runner at this stage is Walking On Glass, who misses the 6.35.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to jumps racing's final hurrah and the day we can now say, well and truly, the Flat is back!
The final day of the Punchestown festival today brings down the curtain on another brilliant jumps season, with jumpers taking a backseat until Galway.
But we also have day one of the Flat jockeys' championship, the first Classic of the year in the 2,000 Guineas and the metaphorical passing of the baton of dominance in Britain and Ireland from Willie to Aidan.
Where will you be focusing your attention today, Punchestown or Newmarket? Or have you found one in the Thirsk Hunt Cup? Get in touch and let us know at liveblog@racingpost.com.