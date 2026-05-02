It's nearly time for the action

Martyn David has been in touch to say he is wary of backing the two Charlie Appleby horses, that's Distant Storm and King's Trail, due to the stable's recent form. He wrote in and said: "I think I have to discount the Appleby horses, maybe something's not right with them?"

Now, my view at this time of the season is generally I don't pay too much attention to yard form at this time of year. The horses that have been running are unlikely to be on the same programmes as those turning up for their date with destiny in a stallion-making race like the Guineas.

But Martyn does also have a point. Appleby's had just one winner from 18 runners in the last fortnight and gone 15 runners and 8 days since his last winner.

That said, Appleby was 10 from 36 (28 per cent strike-rate) last April before winning the Guineas, and 9 from 28 (32 per cent) the April before before also winning the Guineas, so this April's figures of 10 from 35 (29 per cent) suggests bigger picture the horses are pretty much where they have been the last two years, even if the two weeks isn't as encouraging.

I'd say this, I wouldn't let it out you off if you fancy one of them, but if you're not sure or you're looking for a reason to get away from them it's another question mark to add. Good luck Martyn and let us know who you do come down on.

I did some analysis of Appleby and Buick's recent record in the 2,000 Guineas and you can read that here.