Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
20:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
20:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

Why this horse can win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree

Minella Indo (33-1)

Much has been made of the 2021 Gold Cup winner targeting the Cross Country Chase at this year's Cheltenham Festival. It is potentially an oversight not to extrapolate further from that, into L'Escargot territory. Minella Indo has always been a spring horse, who stays well and jumps beautifully. He should love Aintree. From a mark of 159, he is reasonably treated even on the obvious prep runs he has been given this season. Back him now at 33-1, as he could be half that on the day.
Keith Melrose, betting editor

Silk
Minella Indo16:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

I Am Maximus (25-1)

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 February 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 18:17, 20 February 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival