Why this horse can win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree
Minella Indo (33-1)
Much has been made of the 2021 Gold Cup winner targeting the Cross Country Chase at this year's Cheltenham Festival. It is potentially an oversight not to extrapolate further from that, into L'Escargot territory. Minella Indo has always been a spring horse, who stays well and jumps beautifully. He should love Aintree. From a mark of 159, he is reasonably treated even on the obvious prep runs he has been given this season. Back him now at 33-1, as he could be half that on the day.
Keith Melrose, betting editor
I Am Maximus (25-1)
Published on 20 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:17, 20 February 2024
- A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed
- Irish dominance doesn't detract from National spectacle - so roll on Saturday's Bobbyjo for quickfire Aintree clues
- Higher mark than ten-year average likely to be needed to sneak into new-look 34-runner Grand National
- Who has the handicapper let in lightly in the Grand National? Our ratings experts have their say
- Randox Grand National 2024: key quotes from the leading contenders after the weights were published