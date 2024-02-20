Why this horse can win the 2024 Grand National at Aintree

Minella Indo (33-1)

Much has been made of the 2021 Gold Cup winner targeting the Cross Country Chase at this year's Cheltenham Festival. It is potentially an oversight not to extrapolate further from that, into L'Escargot territory. Minella Indo has always been a spring horse, who stays well and jumps beautifully. He should love Aintree. From a mark of 159, he is reasonably treated even on the obvious prep runs he has been given this season. Back him now at 33-1, as he could be half that on the day.

Keith Melrose, betting editor

Minella Indo 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

I Am Maximus (25-1)