Who has the handicapper let in lightly in the Grand National? Our ratings experts have their say
Two horses head the list of adjusted figures on Racing Post Ratings after the release of the Grand National weights but as one of them is 65th on the list and therefore highly unlikely to get a run, there's no question which one is the most interesting for punters.
The Goffer, joint-top alongside Sail Away on 179, ran a fine race when fourth behind last year's National winner Corach Rambler and subsequent Grade 1 winner Fastorslow in last season's Ultima and looks well handicapped on that run. He hasn't fired since then but hasn't been seen over fences since October and suggested he was in good heart when scoring in a Flat race at Punchestown last Sunday.
Eklat De Rire (178) could also run a big race for Henry de Bromhead. This one-time Grade 1 prospect looked to be on the way back to form when he was second at Fairyhouse last time.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:54, 20 February 2024
- A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed
- Irish dominance doesn't detract from National spectacle - so roll on Saturday's Bobbyjo for quickfire Aintree clues
- Higher mark than ten-year average likely to be needed to sneak into new-look 34-runner Grand National
- Gordon Elliott to aim 'eight or ten' at Grand National but last year's first-fence faller Galvin 'looks well in' and could be the pick
- Randox Grand National 2024: key quotes from the leading contenders after the weights were published
- A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed
- Irish dominance doesn't detract from National spectacle - so roll on Saturday's Bobbyjo for quickfire Aintree clues
- Higher mark than ten-year average likely to be needed to sneak into new-look 34-runner Grand National
- Gordon Elliott to aim 'eight or ten' at Grand National but last year's first-fence faller Galvin 'looks well in' and could be the pick
- Randox Grand National 2024: key quotes from the leading contenders after the weights were published