Who has the handicapper let in lightly in the Grand National? Our ratings experts have their say

Two horses head the list of adjusted figures on Racing Post Ratings after the release of the Grand National weights but as one of them is 65th on the list and therefore highly unlikely to get a run, there's no question which one is the most interesting for punters.

The Goffer , joint-top alongside Sail Away on 179, ran a fine race when fourth behind last year's National winner Corach Rambler and subsequent Grade 1 winner Fastorslow in last season's Ultima and looks well handicapped on that run. He hasn't fired since then but hasn't been seen over fences since October and suggested he was in good heart when scoring in a Flat race at Punchestown last Sunday.

Eklat De Rire (178) could also run a big race for Henry de Bromhead. This one-time Grade 1 prospect looked to be on the way back to form when he was second at Fairyhouse last time.