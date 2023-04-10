Who can prevent an Irish greenwash? Key talking points from the Grand National confirmations

After Monday's confirmation stage for the there are still 50 horses in the running, and the prospect of a field some way below the maximum of 40 have greatly receded. What are the other talking points to emerge at the five-day stage?

1 Ireland will have quality to go with quantity

The choice made by Venetia Williams and the Riccis to aim Royale Pagaille at the Irish National means the only British-trained contender who will carry more than 11st of the 12 guaranteed to get a run is Sam Brown, who has an official rating of 159.

A National with a huge lean towards runners trained in Ireland has looked assured ever since the entries were made in February and, while the numerical disparity will make plenty of headlines, it is the lack of any 160+ rated challengers that tells a deeper story.

Thirteen of the top 15 horses left in the race are Irish-based and the betting suggests that Corach Rambler and Le Milos are the only two horses capable of preventing a greenwash.

However, the race is a handicap and a few British hopes now guaranteed a run will be carrying a featherweight. Fortescue and Back On The Lash will both be running from a pound out of the handicap proper in something of a throwback to Nationals gone by, but both have plenty of stamina.

2 Presence of last year's 1-2 make life easier for those who finished in behind

With Any Second Now and Noble Yeats still on course for a rematch and dominating the top of the weights, a few who finished in behind might potentially be better treated than 12 months ago.

Delta Work comes here off the back of the same cross-country success as 12 months ago and looks to be the leading chance among the Gordon Elliott armada. Once again that success, which came after the framing of the National weights, has seen his chase mark remain unchanged, and his official rating of 159 is a pound less than last year.

Last year's one-two Noble Yeats (right) and Any Second Now face much stiffer tasks this year Credit: Shaun Botterill

In what is arguably a less classy 2023 running, he will be asked to carry 11st 4lb compared to 11st 9lb last season. He does have more than 22 lengths to find on Noble Yeats, so the help will be appreciated.

Sixth-placed Longhouse Poet is another who took well to Aintree in 2022 and will be carrying 4lb less, although the handicapper actually believes he is a marginally improved horse.

3 Elliott will determine the final shape of the line-up

Last week Elliott told the Racing Post's Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings that he intended to run six at Aintree – with all six guaranteed a run – although he has left in 12 at the five-day stage with only Battleoverdoyen among those inside the top 40 coming out.

Elliott has numbers 40, 41, 42, 43, 45 and 46 on the list as things currently stand, with Defi Bleu (number 40), Gevrey (41) and Milan Native (43) all declared for the Irish National. Fakiera is now a non-runner at Fairyhouse but could be closer to getting a run at Aintree than his number 45 would suggest. While a lot can still happen between now and Thursday's final declarations, the chances of those below him getting a run are beginning to recede.

Coral: 6 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 9 Delta Work, 12 Any Second Now, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14 Mr Incredible, Le Milos 16 Ain’t That A Shame, Galvin, Longhouse Poet, Vanillier, 20 Our Power, 25 Capodanno, Lifetime Ambition, The Big Breakaway, The Big Dog, 33 bar

