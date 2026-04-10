'We're looking for boys - tall; tattooed; muscly; with a buzz-cut; nice teeth; nice eyes; tanned; oh, and preferably Spanish'

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It had absolutely nothing to do with me, Aoife. I promise you, it wasn't my idea. The orders came from above and there was absolutely nothing I could do about it. "DJ, we want you to spend Ladies' day at Aintree with the ladies," came the request from our features editor. "Try to bring the day to life by mingling with all the lovely ladies of Liverpool." His wish was my command. It's a tough job but somebody has got to do it, I suppose.

So, off I went to do some mingling.

First stop was the lawn just outside the parade ring where a quintet of girls from the Wirral looked like a good laugh. The sort of group who think about today and haven't a clue what tomorrow is.