'We're leaning towards Aintree' - Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well heading to Liverpool
Impressive Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well is likely to head to Aintree's Grand National meeting rather than travel to Ireland for her next start, according to her trainer Jamie Snowden.
Winner of the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle last month, the six-year-old is entered in the Grade 1 Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse on April 9, for which she is the general 4-1 second-favourite.
Connections are favouring taking on the boys in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, with the Lambourn-based Snowden seeking his first success at the highest level.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in