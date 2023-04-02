'We're leaning towards Aintree' - Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well heading to Liverpool

Impressive Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well is likely to head to Aintree's Grand National meeting rather than travel to Ireland for her next start, according to her trainer Jamie Snowden.

Winner of the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle last month, the six-year-old is entered in the Grade 1 Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse on April 9, for which she is the general 4-1 second-favourite.

Connections are favouring taking on the boys in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, with the Lambourn-based Snowden seeking his first success at the highest level.