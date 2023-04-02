Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

'We're leaning towards Aintree' - Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well heading to Liverpool

You Wear It Well jumps the final flight on route to winning the Mares' Novices' Hurdle
You Wear It Well: Cheltenham winner likely to head to Aintree nextCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Impressive Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well is likely to head to Aintree's Grand National meeting rather than travel to Ireland for her next start, according to her trainer Jamie Snowden.

Winner of the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle last month, the six-year-old is entered in the Grade 1 Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse on April 9, for which she is the general 4-1 second-favourite.

Connections are favouring taking on the boys in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, with the Lambourn-based Snowden seeking his first success at the highest level.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 2 April 2023Last updated 09:20, 2 April 2023
icon
more inGrand National festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGrand National festival