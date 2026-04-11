'We'll come back and win it next year' - Iroko camp confident it will be third time lucky in Grand National in 2027

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Runner-up Iroko will be back next year to win the Grand National. That was the defiant prediction after he went close for the second season in a row at Aintree on Saturday.

Beaten seven and a half lengths into fourth place in 2025, the 18-1 shot went down by just a third of that distance in second behind I Am Maximus 12 months on.

"Turning in I was getting excited," admitted joint-trainer Josh Guerriero. "It looked like they'd got away a bit in front, but to be fair I Am Maximus was just in front of us. He was probably just a better horse on the day.

"We'll come back and win it next year. We've got even more experience now, we didn't have the best prep with Cheltenham, I suppose. We'll win it soon hopefully – not today but another day."

Josh Guerriero: "We'll win it soon hopefully – not today but another day" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Iroko had scoped dirty after disappointing in the Ultima at Cheltenham and Guerriero was confident he would leave that form behind.

"What a horse, he's a legend. All credit to I Am Maximus, we finished probably the same distance behind him last year in the National, he was just a better horse on the day.

"Iroko will be back, I Am Maximus is getting a bit older now and we're only eight. I still think we can win it one day. We were pretty confident if he turned up like he did at Ascot that he'd run a big race. He's done everything right, I'm just gutted for him."

First and second are both owned by JP McManus, whose colours were also worn by Richie McLernon on fourth-placed Johnnywho , who went off at 12-1.

"I had a superb spin," the jockey said. "He did everything right, I was very happy all the way. He's run brilliantly, I couldn't ask for any more."

Joint-trainer Jonjo O'Neill added: "He ran an absolute blinder, I'm thrilled to bits with him. Hopefully he'll be back next year, he enjoyed it. It's a fantastic day for JP – first, second and fourth."

Read more . . .

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