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Grand National festivaltoday
16:00 Aintree

'We'll come back and win it next year' - Iroko camp confident it will be third time lucky in Grand National in 2027

Oliver Greenall (left) and Josh Guerriero with leading Grand National contender Iroko
Oliver Greenall (left) and Josh Guerriero with Grand National second IrokoCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Runner-up Iroko will be back next year to win the Grand National. That was the defiant prediction after he went close for the second season in a row at Aintree on Saturday.

Beaten seven and a half lengths into fourth place in 2025, the 18-1 shot went down by just a third of that distance in second behind I Am Maximus 12 months on.

"Turning in I was getting excited," admitted joint-trainer Josh Guerriero. "It looked like they'd got away a bit in front, but to be fair I Am Maximus was just in front of us. He was probably just a better horse on the day.

"We'll come back and win it next year. We've got even more experience now, we didn't have the best prep with Cheltenham, I suppose. We'll win it soon hopefully – not today but another day."

Josh Guerriero:
Josh Guerriero: "We'll win it soon hopefully – not today but another day"Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Iroko had scoped dirty after disappointing in the Ultima at Cheltenham and Guerriero was confident he would leave that form behind.

"What a horse, he's a legend. All credit to I Am Maximus, we finished probably the same distance behind him last year in the National, he was just a better horse on the day. 

"Iroko will be back, I Am Maximus is getting a bit older now and we're only eight. I still think we can win it one day. We were pretty confident if he turned up like he did at Ascot that he'd run a big race. He's done everything right, I'm just gutted for him."

First and second are both owned by JP McManus, whose colours were also worn by Richie McLernon on fourth-placed Johnnywho, who went off at 12-1.

"I had a superb spin," the jockey said. "He did everything right, I was very happy all the way. He's run brilliantly, I couldn't ask for any more."  

Joint-trainer Jonjo O'Neill added: "He ran an absolute blinder, I'm thrilled to bits with him. Hopefully he'll be back next year, he enjoyed it. It's a fantastic day for JP – first, second and fourth."

Read more . . .

Grand National: I Am Maximus joins Aintree greats as he regains title and lands huge gamble 

2026 Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won 

'I can't believe it' - Tristan Durrell gains Grade 1 breakthrough with 50-1 shock as Dan Skelton stable dominates 

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