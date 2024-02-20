'We just want the best horses in the race' - Aintree says Monbeg Genius ownership concerns are issues for BHA

Aintree stressed that any concerns over the controversial ownership of leading Randox Grand National hope Monbeg Genius were an issue for the BHA.

There are fears that British racing could suffer huge embarrassment should its biggest race be won by a horse associated with Doug Barrowman and Baroness Michelle Mone, who are being investigated by the National Crime Agency and had around £75m of assets frozen by a court last month.

But asked about the couple behind the Jonjo O’Neill-trained chaser on Tuesday, Jockey Club Racecourses north west regional director Dickon White said: "We don't get involved in ownership, that is down to the regulator, the BHA.

“They are responsible for that, they've taken their decision and we'll abide by that. We just want the best horses running in the race."

White revealed the course has received no intelligence suggesting there will be a repeat of the animal rights protest that delayed last year’s race.

"We've had nothing at all," he said. "We're still reviewing last year's incidents, as we would through the normal planning process with Merseyside Police and our security advisers.

"But there's nothing at this stage which tells us there's going to be anything different to previous years."

Ticket sales are reportedly "exceptionally strong" for National day on Saturday, April 13, when the race will be run at 4pm instead of 5.15pm.

White said: "Historically it has been run at this time. It's going to be interesting to see how racegoers react to it because some people come just for the Grand National and then depart."

Read these next:

The Grand National has a new favourite in places as handicap weights are revealed

Monbeg Genius looks likely to line up in the Grand National - let's just hope he doesn't go on to win

Monbeg Genius and other horses owned by Michelle Mone and her husband cleared to race

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

"