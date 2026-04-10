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'We had a good party but it was back to reality fairly quickly' - Irish Grand National-winning jockey Donagh Meyler chasing a dream double
Irish Grand National-winning jockey Donagh Meyler will attempt to emulate riding greats like Tommy Carberry and Ruby Walsh when he lines up at Aintree on Saturday bidding to complete a historic Grand National double in the same season.
Walsh did the ‘double-double’ when winning at Aintree in 2000 (Papillon) and 2005 (Hedgehunter), while Carberry completed the feat in 1975 on L'Escargot.
If Meyler manages to match their achievements, he will have the Willie Mullins-trained Quai De Bourbon to thank for it.
A best-priced 28-1 for the big race, the Gigginstown-owned seven-year-old was well fancied in the Irish Grand National last year when third under Paul Townend, and it was encouraging to see him fill the same position last month in a Leopardstown Listed handicap chase off top weight.
Asked what it would be like to follow in the footsteps of Walsh, Meyler, in typically self-deprecating fashion, replied: “Well, I'm definitely no Ruby Walsh! I’ve ridden in the Grand National twice. I fell and pulled up, so I’m hoping for better luck.
“I haven’t ridden Quai De Bourbon before, but he finished third in the Irish National last year, so staying shouldn’t be an issue, and the horses coming from Willie's place are capable of anything. It’s definitely a good sign when you see Paul Townend has ridden him in some of the big races as well.”
Soldier In Milan was Meyler’s willing partner at Fairyhouse last Monday, when providing the 30-year-old with the biggest win of his career. It was fitting it should come riding for trainer Emmet Mullins and in the sky blue colours of Paul Byrne, a duo who have been instrumental in the Kilkenny man’s success.
Meyler said: “It’s something I’ll cherish forever. My family was all there, which was fantastic. My young nephew Jim is only three, but it was fantastic to have him there and see the smile on his face, never mind anybody else's.
“We had a good party in the Lord Bagenal in Carlow afterwards. But it was back to reality fairly quickly. I was at Emmet’s the following morning and at Noel Meade’s on Wednesday.”
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