'We are happy with the weight he got' - Velvet Elvis set for Grand National test

Tom Gibney already has an Irish Grand National victory to his name and now has his sights trained firmly on the big one at Aintree after Velvet Elvis bounced back to form at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Although a general 50-1 shot for the Randox Grand National, the unexposed seven-year-old has cropped up in the shortlists of various pundits after being allocated 10st 6lb when the weights were unveiled on Tuesday.

His mark of 147 is just 1lb higher than his domestic rating and he returned to form in no uncertain terms when defeating Minella Crooner by three and a half lengths at Fairyhouse.

Velvet Elvis was pulled up on his two prior starts and his trainer, who landed the Irish National at his local Fairyhouse venue in 2012, was thrilled to see him back to his best.

Gibney said: "The Aintree National is the plan. We're happy with the weight he got and he looked good at Fairyhouse, the form of that race seems pretty solid. More than anything, we were delighted to have him back going well."

Velvet Elvis: sixth in last season's Irish Grand National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Shirocco was sixth in the Irish National last season and saw out the trip well on his first try over three miles and five furlongs, despite pecking two out and being hampered after the last. Gibney is now hopeful his runner is ready for a first tilt at Aintree's showpiece marathon on April 15.

He said: "He ran a good race in the Irish National last season and we had a great year with him. This season has been a bit more rocky as he has only really come back to himself on that last run but he seems very well since.

"He is a very good jumper, that would be one of his strong points. You don't know whether they will like the distance until you try it, so hopefully the test at Aintree will suit."

The dual-purpose trainer has a strong record with staying chasers including Agent Boru, who won the Mayo National in 2021. Gibney also saddled Lion Na Bearnai to claim a surprise 33-1 victory in the 2012 Irish Grand National, and noted some similarities between the winner and his current Aintree hope.

"Velvet Elvis is a very good jumper, like Lion Na Bearnai was," Gibney said. "They both enjoy a cut in the ground as well."

