'There's no reason why Harry Cobden won't be champion jockey - he has all the talent in the world'

Harry Cobden got the better of champion jockey elect Brian Hughes and Sir Anthony McCoy believes it is an outcome that can foreshadow future title battles.

Hughes is set to collect a third title in four years but the 20-time champion jockey, who set the bar for jump jockeys so impossibly high, is of the opinion that Cobden has what it takes to claim the championship he dominated until his retirement at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Reacting to Cobden's success on Pic D'Orhy, who got the better of a protracted battle with Hughes's Minella Drama, McCoy said on ITV: "Harry Cobden is a top class rider, you don't ride for Paul Nicholls and not be a top class rider, Ruby can tell you that. He's got all the ability, he's 24 and already a brilliant rider over a fence. There's no reason why he won't be [champion jockey], he's got all the talent in the world."

McCoy was not alone in that opinion, with former weighing room colleague Mick Fitzgerald confident Cobden could challenge for the title as soon as next season.

He said: "You forget how young he is, he's been in that job a long time but he's 24. We're lucky to have the two, you've Brian Hughes at the other end of the scale and has twice been champion jockey. I really think Harry Cobden's a player to be champion jockey one year. It might not be this year, but I think maybe next year. Sam Stronge is his agent and it's something for them to aim at."

If Cobden versus Hughes is to develop into a season-long rivalry however it might be fought in good spirits based on post-race comments, with Cobden praising the reigning champion for the way he had ridden in the race. He said: "Brian was very good to me on the way around. There were a few occasions when he could have kept me a lot tighter than he did, but he was very fair. He's a top-class jockey is Brian."

Harry Cobden and Pic D'Orhy catch up to Brian Hughes and the front-running Minella Drama Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Hughes, whose mount Minella Drama faded to finish third, added: "He has a quirk to lug a little right and was just doing it the whole way. I wanted to get on the rail but that's him."

Ruby Walsh, 12-time champion jockey in Ireland and a former incumbent of Cobden's current job as number one at Ditcheat, said: "You heard Harry compliment Brian for the room he gave him, and you heard Brian say his horse was lugging to his right and he couldn't get over.

"After jumping the last in the back straight Brian gets in front of Harry and the gap on the rail is going to close. Brian gets over onto the rail and has a small peep. But as the running rail finishes he goes back out and leaves the gap for Harry Cobden, who can see down his inside. Harry has a beautiful passage through.

"After the fourth last Brian tries to come back but he's not far enough in front, he had a look under his elbow but Harry's head is at his boot so he can't come in. He looks again and wants to make it as tight as he can, but he can't.

"In hindsight, when he got in he should have stayed in and made Harry come round him, make it as competitive as you can. I know that's what Fitzy and AP would have done. If they'd got in in front of you going to the fourth last you'd definitely be coming around them."

