'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National

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Key early departures set the tone for what trainer Dan Skelton described as "an old-fashioned Grand National", with his well-backed 7-1 second-favourite Panic Attack a faller at the third fence.

The drama started at the first where last year's winning rider Patrick Mullins unseated from 9-1 chance Grangeclare West, then his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Quai De Bourbon fell at the second before Panic Attack's exit at the next.

This season's Paddy Power Gold Cup and Coral Gold Cup winner, Panic Attack was bidding to become the first mare in 75 years to win the National, but nothing went to plan from the off.

"It was one of those things," said Skelton. "She got bumped at the first, nearly got brought down at the second and panicked a bit at the third. She didn't even get her landing gear out and came down on her knees.

"She went into a collecting area straight afterwards so she's only done six furlongs exercise, but she's okay and Harry's [Skelton] okay. It's the Grand National, sometimes that happens. There was a lot going on out there, it was an old-fashioned National."

Patrick Mullins had Grangeclare West held up at the back of the field following a slow start before their exit at the first, which was a huge contrast to the amateur's success in the race last year on Nick Rockett.

"I went at the first," Mullins said, having been seen to throw his riding helmet to the ground in frustration. "It's the highs and lows."

"It's the highs and lows," said Patrick Mullins following his exit from Grangeclare West Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Following the early exits of Grangeclare West and Quai De Bourbon, winning trainer Willie Mullins did not enjoy the start of the race as much as the end.

“We’ve become used to no horse falling until the second circuit over the last few years," he said. "I don’t know what the difference was this year.”

Skelton, the soon-to-be champion trainer, could at least console himself with dominating the Grand National undercard with a 10,517-1 four-timer, headlined by Grade 1 wins for Mirabad and Bossman Jack in the Maghull Novices' Chase and Mersey Novices' Hurdle respectively.

The trainer, who won Friday's Grade 1 Melling Chase with Grey Dawning, also struck with Mr Hope Street in the Freebooter Handicap Chase and Forthfactor in the Grade 2 bumper to take his prize-money for the season to past £4.75 million.

"We've had a fabulous meeting," Skelton said. "The horses have been brilliant. We'll head north to Ayr next weekend for the Scottish National meeting and then on to Sandown."

Skelton paid tribute to the sensational weight-carrying performance by topweight I Am Maximus.

"We get to celebrate a regaining winner," he added. "For the purists, we understand what he's achieved off that handicap mark. It's phenomenal and we should celebrate it as a sport."

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