Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

'The Gold Cup looks like great form' - Sean Bowen happy with Noble Yeats' Aintree preparation

Noble Yeats and Sean Bowen land the M W Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford
Noble Yeats: finished a staying-on fourth in the Gold Cup last FridayCredit: Patrick McCann

Sean Bowen was pleased with Noble Yeats' staying-on fourth in the Gold Cup last week and believes it can be considered a great piece of form as he prepares to ride the Randox Grand National defending champion at Aintree next month.

The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old is no bigger than 9-1 to repeat last season's heroics despite a 19lb rise in the weights this time. He got outpaced in the Gold Cup last week, but kept on admirably up the straight to snatch fourth from Protektorat and was only a length and a quarter off third-placed Conflated at the line. 

Bowen believes Noble Yeats showed enough to suggest he heads Aintree in rude health, and said: "It was a great run. He was a bit outclassed in the Gold Cup and was flat out, but he kept going well.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 21 March 2023Last updated 18:59, 21 March 2023
icon
more inGrand National festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGrand National festival