'The Gold Cup looks like great form' - Sean Bowen happy with Noble Yeats' Aintree preparation
Sean Bowen was pleased with Noble Yeats' staying-on fourth in the Gold Cup last week and believes it can be considered a great piece of form as he prepares to ride the Randox Grand National defending champion at Aintree next month.
The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old is no bigger than 9-1 to repeat last season's heroics despite a 19lb rise in the weights this time. He got outpaced in the Gold Cup last week, but kept on admirably up the straight to snatch fourth from Protektorat and was only a length and a quarter off third-placed Conflated at the line.
Bowen believes Noble Yeats showed enough to suggest he heads Aintree in rude health, and said: "It was a great run. He was a bit outclassed in the Gold Cup and was flat out, but he kept going well.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in