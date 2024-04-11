The big question answered: what is the ground at Aintree actually like?

The ground at Aintree was not as testing as first feared, according to three jockeys who rode in the opening race of the three-day Grand National festival.

The opening contest, the Grade 1 Close Brothers Manifesto Novices' Chase , was won by Il Etait Temps on ground officially described as soft, heavy in places.

Harry Cobden, on board runner-up Ginny's Destiny, called the ground "pretty soft", while Harry Skelton, who rode third Grey Dawning, said it was "lovely jumping ground".

Gavin Sheehan, who came home fourth of five runners aboard the Jamie Snowden-trained Colonel Harry, said: "The ground is soft but dead as it's drying out."

The ground on the National course was described as heavy, soft in places on Thursday morning.

Time analysis says it's no worse than soft

Analysing the time of the first race, Racing Post raceday editor Ron Wood said: "The pace was not overly taxing in the opener but the time was not bad either. The winner was home from the third-last in about 47 seconds (103.9 per cent finishing speed) for a final time of 5m 13.47sec. That suggests soft ground and not much worse on the Mildmay chase course.

"It was about two and a half seconds faster overall than the same race in 2018, when conditions were officially given as good to soft but changed to soft during the afternoon."

