'That's a real pony club trick' - Ruby Walsh praises Rachael Blackmore after dropping whip

Ruby Walsh was quick to praise Rachael Blackmore's creativity and coolness under pressure as one of the sport's most famous riders did not let dropping her whip prevent her from winning the aboard Inthepocket.

Blackmore's popularity has resulted in her Grand National mount Ain't That A Shame being backed into 8-1 favouritism, and 'ain't that a shame' could have been what owner JP McManus and trainer Henry de Bromhead were left saying after Blackmore dropped her whip – but the rider was having none of it.

"I didn't make it easy on myself," said Blackmore immediately after the race. Speaking on ITV from Inthepocket's back, she added: "I dropped my stick and it was all a bit messy in the finish."

The incident in pictures

Blackmore led over the last and went to switch her whip, but dropped it. In the cold and rain Blackmore was not wearing gloves, something Walsh mentioned as a possible factor, but the legendary former rider was more impressed with her reaction to the error than the error itself.

"Rachael knew exactly what she did wrong, she dropped her whip," Walsh said in his post-race analysis on ITV. "But look, that happens, I threw mine away on Big Buck's in the Stayers' Hurdle one year. It's just after the last hurdle, when she tries to switch it from her right to her left, she loses it.

"What she does then is get both reins in one hand and flick them over and back on the horses neck to use them as something to help the horse go forward. You can see her as she's going to the line, flicking the reins left to right. She used to play pony games when she was young and that's a real pony club trick."

On Blackmore's lack of gloves he added: "Rachael never wears gloves, I asked her about this once and even when it's lashing rain she hates wearing them. So she pulls her polo neck over the palm of her hands to get a grip on the reins."

