'She has no chance!' - Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy cannot have this gambled-on Grand National contender

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The Good Morning Aintree panel have given their tips for the 2026 Randox Grand National – but Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy are united in their belief the gambled-on Panic Attack has no chance.

Panic Attack's price tumbled into 15-2 second-favourite during this week's build-up to Aintree's famous race following a brilliant season. She has already tasted major glory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Coral Gold Cup.

However, she has history against her as she bids to be the first mare to win the Grand National for 75 years, and she also has Dineen and Kealy against her too.

Kealy said: "I've never fancied her this season and I'm there again! She's way too short, she jumps extravagantly and there's no way I can have her staying over further than four miles."

Dineen said: "She's no chance whatsoever. Would she even stay? She has a lot of things against her. I'd be keen to lay her."

The duo also believe Haiti Couleurs is up against it, despite his heroics in the Welsh Grand National and last year's Irish Grand National.

Kealy said: "He ran a shocker in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and this is a way better race than the Irish or Welsh Grand Nationals. He's high in the weights and I don't think he'll last home."

Dineen said: "I wouldn't fancy him at all. He's had a long season and he had a hard race in the Gold Cup by forcing it until the third-last. I'd be surprised if he won."

Both Kealy and Dineen fancy Monty's Star to run well, while the former loves the chances of novice chaser Oscars Brother .

He said: "It's a young horse's race these days. You want a horse on the up and he very much is. He shaped like an out-and-out stayer in the Brown Advisory, in which he stayed on really strongly. He's going to be right there."

Read more:

Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details

WATCH: David Jennings, Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Daryl Jacob provide their tip for the 2026 Grand National

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