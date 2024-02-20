Randox Grand National 2024: key quotes from the leading contenders after the weights were published

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Letsbeclearaboutit , Limerick Lace , Malina Girl and Vanillier

It’s a lovely racing weight for Vanillier and having been second last year it’s got to be expected. He’s been trained for the race and it’s a case of him coming to hand in the spring. He’s going to have to improve plenty but he does have the experience of last year. Letsbeclearaboutit needs one more run to qualify. He’s likely to go to Cheltenham and hopefully that’ll qualify him. Limerick Lace will probably go to Cheltenham. We’ll see how that goes as to whether we go to Aintree. Malina Girl is a fair way down the list but I'd like to run her if we can.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of 26 entries including Coko Beach , Chemical Energy , Delta Work and Galvin

I think Galvin looks well in. He’s below 11st. He went at the first last year but he’s only been trained with two races in mind this season, the cross-country at Cheltenham and the Grand National at Aintree. I like him with 10st 12lb. We’ve been waiting for nice ground for Chemical Energy. The Grand National has been the plan all year. If the ground was nice he could have a massive chance. Coko Beach would have a great chance if it was soft. Delta Work has been around a couple of times and he’s not getting any younger but he’s coming down in the weights and has loads of experience. Farouk D'Alene might go to the Irish National and Salvador Ziggy will go for the National Hunt Chase and he could go for the Grand National afterwards. The Goffer will definitely run if he gets in.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Hewick

I knew he’d have top weight. You have to expect that and he probably deserves it. We always said he’d be a National horse and there’s a month between the Gold Cup and the National this year so I think it’s a big opportunity for him. He won the Galway Plate off nearly top weight. It’s not as if he’s not used to carrying top weight and he carries it very well.