Racing Post experts provide four ante-post fancies for the Randox Grand National
The weights for the 2023 Aintree Grand National were revealed on Tuesday. Here, four of our experts pick out their idea of a winner on April 15 . . .
Lifetime Ambition
Graeme Rodway, RP tipping
Like many in the race he has been trained with the Grand National in mind and his last two runs have come over inadequate trips in Graded company. Those can be ignored and he is better judged on his second in the Troytown at Navan in November. A reproduction of that form would give him a chance in an open race.
Ain't That A Shame
David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor
He is yet to win over fences but that doesn't even begin to tell the whole story. He traded at 1.08 in-running on Betfair when gunned down late in the Munster National at Limerick and hit a low of 1.56 in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown having travelled powerfully to the front. His Irish mark of 146 hasn't been touched and there is no way he will go off at 40-1 on the day with his trainer seemingly keen to have a crack at the Aintree marathon with him.
Corach Rambler
Maddy Playle, tipster
I nominated Corach Rambler in a piece we did on our best bets for 2023 and while that was somewhat of a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, I'm convinced he will go to Aintree with a huge chance. He still looks to be handsomely treated off his mark, will carry a nice weight in the National, and heads to next month's Ultima with a cracking chance of winning it for a second consecutive year. Derek Fox managed to keep Lucinda Russell's previous National winner One For Arthur engaged for the first mile of the race before winning it in 2017, and Corach Rambler has a similar hold-up racing style.
Velvet Elvis
Stuart Riley, reporter
At this stage the one who catches my eye is the Tom Gibney-trained Velvet Elvis. He was beaten just eight lengths in last year’s Irish National as a six-year-old and but for a bump after the last may have been closer. This looks like it has been the plan since, he’s another year stronger, won last time out, is guaranteed to make the cut and at 66-1 he looks a cracking bet.
