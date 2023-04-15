Punter v the Pro picks: can G-Rod come out on top on Grand National day?
Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.
The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose, our free daily newsletter.
To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.
The score so far: Punters 15-7 The Pro
The punter . . .
Name: Brian Lawlor
Occupation: Retired lawyer. I was first taken to the races as a ten-year-old by my father and uncle and remember them talking about how lucky they were to be witnessing a once in a generation horse called Arkle. I'm now saying the same to my racing pals about a horse called Constitution Hill.
Flat or jumps? Jumps. I go into hibernation at the end of April and emerge at the beginning of October.
Favourite horse: Silver Buck, winner of the 1982 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Favourite course: Bangor-on-Dee where I am a long-standing member.
Biggest win: The John Webber-trained Elfast winning the Mildmay of Flete Chase in 1991 and 1994. I managed to get double-figure odds and went home happy both days.
Unluckiest loser: I've had several last flight/fence fallers over the years who only needed to stand up to win. Thankfully they got up to fight another day.
. . . and the pro
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
The picks
Brian: Jonbon
Simply the class horse in the race.
Graeme: Jonbon
Difficult to get away from him in a weak race for the grade and he should make short work of the opposition.
Brian: West Balboa
Strikes me as an improver.
Graeme: Dallas Des Pictons
A huge price, but has lots of decent form on good ground and no forlorn hope with Brian Hughes apparently preferring him to Gaelik Coast.
Brian: Springwell Bay
He is one I have followed all season and there is no reason to desert him now.
Graeme: You Wear It Well
Rapidly improving mare who looked better than ever when winning at Cheltenham last time and cannot be opposed in her current form.
Brian: Sire Du Berlais
He is a spring horse and won well at Cheltenham last time.
Graeme: Dashel Drasher
Shaped like the best horse in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham only to be run down by Sire Du Berlais up the hill and this track might suit him better.
Brian: Beauport
He is hopefully coming back into form for Nigel Twiston-Davies.
Graeme: Midnight River
Progressive chaser who won well at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and could bounce back from a poor run there last time now stepped up in trip.
Brian: Delta Work
A class act with a good racing weight.
Graeme: Galvin
The more I look at the Grand National, the more I feel Galvin could run a big race and I'll go for him over longtime fancy Lifetime Ambition.
Read these next:
Grand National 2023: 'He's got the profile and is in great form' - top trainers on their big guns
'I think it could be third time lucky' - celebrity picks for the 2023 Grand National this Saturday
2023 Grand National pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on the Aintree runners and riders
Get set for Aintree! Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.