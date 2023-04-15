Racing Post logo
Grand National festival

Punter v the Pro picks: can G-Rod come out on top on Grand National day?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose, our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 15-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Brian Lawlor

Occupation: Retired lawyer. I was first taken to the races as a ten-year-old by my father and uncle and remember them talking about how lucky they were to be witnessing a once in a generation horse called Arkle. I'm now saying the same to my racing pals about a horse called Constitution Hill.

Flat or jumps? Jumps. I go into hibernation at the end of April and emerge at the beginning of October.

Favourite horse: Silver Buck, winner of the 1982 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Favourite course: Bangor-on-Dee where I am a long-standing member.

Biggest win: The John Webber-trained Elfast winning the Mildmay of Flete Chase in 1991 and 1994. I managed to get double-figure odds and went home happy both days.

Unluckiest loser: I've had several last flight/fence fallers over the years who only needed to stand up to win. Thankfully they got up to fight another day.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

1.45 Aintree

Brian: Jonbon

Simply the class horse in the race.

Silk
Jonbon13:45 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Graeme: Jonbon

Difficult to get away from him in a weak race for the grade and he should make short work of the opposition.

Silk
Jonbon13:45 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.25 Aintree

Brian: West Balboa

Strikes me as an improver.

Silk
West Balboa14:25 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Graeme: Dallas Des Pictons

A huge price, but has lots of decent form on good ground and no forlorn hope with Brian Hughes apparently preferring him to Gaelik Coast.

Silk
Dallas Des Pictons14:25 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Dianne Sayer

3.00 Aintree

Brian: Springwell Bay

He is one I have followed all season and there is no reason to desert him now.

Silk
Springwell Bay15:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr (-lb)Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Graeme: You Wear It Well

Rapidly improving mare who looked better than ever when winning at Cheltenham last time and cannot be opposed in her current form.

Silk
You Wear It Well15:00 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan (-lb)Tnr: Jamie Snowden

3.35 Aintree

Brian: Sire Du Berlais

He is a spring horse and won well at Cheltenham last time.

Silk
Sire Du Berlais15:35 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Graeme: Dashel Drasher

Shaped like the best horse in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham only to be run down by Sire Du Berlais up the hill and this track might suit him better.

Silk
Dashel Drasher15:35 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Jeremy Scott

4.15 Aintree

Brian: Beauport

He is hopefully coming back into form for Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Silk
Beauport16:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Jordan Nailor (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Graeme: Midnight River

Progressive chaser who won well at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and could bounce back from a poor run there last time now stepped up in trip.

Silk
Midnight River16:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

5.15 Aintree

Brian: Delta Work

A class act with a good racing weight.

Silk
Delta Work17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Graeme: Galvin

The more I look at the Grand National, the more I feel Galvin could run a big race and I'll go for him over longtime fancy Lifetime Ambition.

Silk
Galvin17:15 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Davy Russell (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Published on 15 April 2023Last updated 09:00, 15 April 2023
