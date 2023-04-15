Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head-to-head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro both give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 15-7 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Brian Lawlor

Occupation: Retired lawyer. I was first taken to the races as a ten-year-old by my father and uncle and remember them talking about how lucky they were to be witnessing a once in a generation horse called Arkle. I'm now saying the same to my racing pals about a horse called Constitution Hill.

Flat or jumps? Jumps. I go into hibernation at the end of April and emerge at the beginning of October.

Favourite horse: Silver Buck, winner of the 1982 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Favourite course: Bangor-on-Dee where I am a long-standing member.

Biggest win: The John Webber-trained Elfast winning the Mildmay of Flete Chase in 1991 and 1994. I managed to get double-figure odds and went home happy both days.

Unluckiest loser: I've had several last flight/fence fallers over the years who only needed to stand up to win. Thankfully they got up to fight another day.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

A two-time top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over a period of more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

Brian:

Simply the class horse in the race.

Jonbon 13:45 Aintree View Racecard

Graeme:

Difficult to get away from him in a weak race for the grade and he should make short work of the opposition.

Jonbon 13:45 Aintree View Racecard

Brian:

Strikes me as an improver.

West Balboa 14:25 Aintree View Racecard

Graeme:

A huge price, but has lots of decent form on good ground and no forlorn hope with Brian Hughes apparently preferring him to Gaelik Coast.

Dallas Des Pictons 14:25 Aintree View Racecard

Brian:

He is one I have followed all season and there is no reason to desert him now.

Springwell Bay 15:00 Aintree View Racecard

Graeme:

Rapidly improving mare who looked better than ever when winning at Cheltenham last time and cannot be opposed in her current form.

You Wear It Well 15:00 Aintree View Racecard

Brian:

He is a spring horse and won well at Cheltenham last time.

Sire Du Berlais 15:35 Aintree View Racecard

Graeme:

Shaped like the best horse in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham only to be run down by Sire Du Berlais up the hill and this track might suit him better.

Dashel Drasher 15:35 Aintree View Racecard

Brian:

He is hopefully coming back into form for Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Beauport 16:15 Aintree View Racecard

Graeme:

Progressive chaser who won well at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and could bounce back from a poor run there last time now stepped up in trip.

Midnight River 16:15 Aintree View Racecard

Brian:

A class act with a good racing weight.

Delta Work 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Graeme:

The more I look at the Grand National, the more I feel Galvin could run a big race and I'll go for him over longtime fancy Lifetime Ambition.

Galvin 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

