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Grand National festival

Pressure? What pressure? Patrick Mullins reveals his unusual pre-race routine as he bids for back-to-back Grand Nationals

Willie and Patrick Mullins embrace after Nick Rockett's Grand National victory
Patrick and Willie Mullins embrace after Nick Rockett's Grand National victoryCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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After winning the Randox Grand National last year Patrick Mullins is not about to change his big-race routine, which he revealed includes a tactical nap.

Mullins returns to Grand National day with a spring in his step after his heroics on Nick Rockett for his father Willie 12 months ago and although he admits to feeling a bit less pressure this time on Grangeclare West, some might be surprised by his preparation in the last few hours before the big race. 

"I've just ridden out Grangeclare West and he's in great form," he said. "I've got a quick interview to do and then it's back to the hotel, get showered and have a bit of breakfast. I'll get back here early, have a bit of physio, run the track and have a nap. That's what I did last year."

Like any reigning champion, Mullins is channelling the confidence gained from winning the sport's greatest race as he eyes a famous repeat.

"I suppose you can enjoy it more," he said. "Everyone dreams of winning the National and there's a little bit less pressure. It definitely makes you more relaxed, you're not trying to micro-analyse everything. You're a little bit more confident in your own ability. It's not out of reach and is something you can achieve."    

Patrick Mullins next to the Grand National winner's board at Aintree
Patrick Mullins next to the Grand National winner's board at AintreeCredit: Andrew Dietz

Mullins had been anticipating riding Nick Rockett again, but even before last year's winner was declared a non-runner, the jockey was booked to ride Grangeclare West, who was third last year and is a best-priced 10-1 this time.

"It's a pity not to be on Nick Rockett as I was looking forward to that all year, but we gave him every chance and it didn't happen," Mullins added.

"Grangeclare West is a brilliant spare to pick up as he ran so well last year. They're saying Amberleigh House is the last horse to place and win the next year, which is a long time ago, but it means it can be done."

Read more Grand National stories:

2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners 

2026 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree 

Grand National predictions: Paul Carberry and Sam Waley-Cohen join Nicky Henderson and Henrietta Knight in revealing their picks 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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