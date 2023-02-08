Poor Grand National turnout slammed by BHA handicapper as 'a continuation of British jump racing's demise'

BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood on Wednesday branded the alarming decline in Britain's Grand National challenge as a continuation of the decline of jump racing in the country.

Just 31 home-based entries featured on Tuesday for the Randox-sponsored showpiece – a figure down from 54 in 2022 and 62 in 2021 – with Ireland responsible for the rest.

British trainers, including National winners Kim Bailey and David Pipe, pointed to the changing complexion of the in attracting a higher calibre of horse as a factor in the low turnout.