Patrick Mullins: 'He frustrating but fun - if he jumps off in the National he has to have a super chance'

Patrick Mullins has described Mr Incredible as "frustrating but fun" before his date with destiny in the Randox Grand National, a race the record-breaking champion amateur believes he has a "super chance in if he jumps off".

That, however, is a big 'if' as the story of Mr Incredible is indeed an incredible one, and those who are willing to take the 14-1 about him in the Aintree spectacular should know that the seven-year-old is anything but straightforward.

After refusing to race in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown in 2021, Mr Incredible then decided to jump five fences before refusing to go any further in a conditions chase at Tramore on his next start. It proved to be his final one for Henry de Bromhead.