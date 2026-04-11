Robbie Dunne taken to hospital after Grand National fall but all horses walked away from race

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All horses who contested the 2026 Grand National walked away from the race, with one of the jockeys taken to hospital.

Of the 34 runners who began the race won by I Am Maximus , 16 finished. Of those that did not complete, four were pulled up, seven unseated their riders and seven fell.

All the Grand National fallers were reported to be unharmed and were seen on their feet, although three horses were subject to further assessments.

Top Of The Bill fell at the final fence and was checked by vets on course before being walked back to the stables, where he remained under observation.

A stewards' inquiry was held to consider whether Toby McCain-Mitchell should have pulled up Top Of The Bill before his fall. After considering the evidence, McCain-Mitchell was suspended for ten days for failing to pull up when the horse had tailed off. His suspension starts on April 25, the final day of the season, and continues into the new campaign from May 2-11.

Quai De Bourbon walked on to the horse ambulance after being assessed following his fall at the second fence. He was subject to further checks once returning to the stables alongside Mr Vango , who also walked on to the horse ambulance after his fall at Becher's Brook.

The other fallers – Panic Attack, Marble Sands, Gerri Colombe and Stellar Story – were reported to be unharmed after their incidents.

Robbie Dunne, who was riding Stellar Story, was assessed on course by the medical team. He was conscious and talking after the fall but was taken to a nearby hospital.

The riders who were unseated, JJ Slevin, Sam Twiston-Davies, Patrick Mullins, Harry Cobden, Jonathan Burke, Mark Walsh and Daniel King, were all on their feet afterwards.

Read more Grand National reaction:

Grand National: I Am Maximus joins Aintree greats as he regains title and lands huge gamble

'I had such a smooth run round, it was just magical' - Ben Jones revels in Grand National third on Jordans

'We'll come back and win it next year' - Iroko camp confident it will be third time lucky in Grand National in 2027

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