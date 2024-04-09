Racing Post logo
Grand National festival
premium

Mark Walsh opts for Limerick Lace in the Grand National as riding plans are finalised for JP McManus's five hopefuls

Limerick Lace and Keith Donoghue wins the Mares' Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Limerick Lace: Mark Walsh will ride the Mares' Chase winner in the Grand NationalCredit: John Grossick

Mark Walsh has opted to partner last month's Mares' Chase winner Limerick Lace in Saturday's Randox Grand National (4.00) as riding plans for JP McManus's five hopefuls are finalised.

After giving I Am Maximus an inspired ride in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse last year, Paul Townend reunites with the Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old who is generally 7-1 second-favourite to give Closutton their first victory in the race since Hedgehunter in 2005.

William Hill reported significant support for another Mullins runner, Meetingofthewaters, with the seven-year-old being backed into 8-1 having been as big as 14-1 last week and the bookmaker raised the possibility of him usurping Corach Rambler at the head of the market. However, Mark Walsh has elected to ride the Gavin Cromwell-trained Limerick Lace who is as big as 22-1 with some firms.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 9 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 15:12, 9 April 2024

