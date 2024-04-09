Mark Walsh opts for Limerick Lace in the Grand National as riding plans are finalised for JP McManus's five hopefuls
Mark Walsh has opted to partner last month's Mares' Chase winner Limerick Lace in Saturday's Randox Grand National (4.00) as riding plans for JP McManus's five hopefuls are finalised.
After giving I Am Maximus an inspired ride in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse last year, Paul Townend reunites with the Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old who is generally 7-1 second-favourite to give Closutton their first victory in the race since Hedgehunter in 2005.
William Hill reported significant support for another Mullins runner, Meetingofthewaters, with the seven-year-old being backed into 8-1 having been as big as 14-1 last week and the bookmaker raised the possibility of him usurping Corach Rambler at the head of the market. However, Mark Walsh has elected to ride the Gavin Cromwell-trained Limerick Lace who is as big as 22-1 with some firms.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 15:12, 9 April 2024
- Confirmed runners and riders for the four Grade 1 races on the opening day of Aintree's Grand National meeting
- Mildmay course turns soft, heavy in places at Aintree with National track description likely to change tomorrow morning
- Which horses have shortened in the market for the 2024 Grand National?
- Shark Hanlon split between Aintree chase and hurdle options for Hewick as trainer prays for rain to stay away
- Kitty's Light could face ballot for final National spot - but Christian Williams confident 'blossoming' stable star will get in
- Confirmed runners and riders for the four Grade 1 races on the opening day of Aintree's Grand National meeting
- Mildmay course turns soft, heavy in places at Aintree with National track description likely to change tomorrow morning
- Which horses have shortened in the market for the 2024 Grand National?
- Shark Hanlon split between Aintree chase and hurdle options for Hewick as trainer prays for rain to stay away
- Kitty's Light could face ballot for final National spot - but Christian Williams confident 'blossoming' stable star will get in