'It's not ideal' - rain on watered ground turns conditions soft at Aintree

Unexpected rain turned the ground soft at Aintree on the second afternoon of the Grand National meeting, but drying weather is expected on Saturday.

The change was made after the third race on Friday, following 3.2mm of rain, and clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We've had rain that wasn't forecast. We looked at the forecast late last night and decided to water as there was nothing more than a passing shower forecast. We came in first thing this morning and there was still no rain forecast and at about 7am they all changed their minds.

"This band of rain coming across the country has completely changed direction and landed on top of us. It's not ideal – I'm not a fan of rain on top of watered ground, but we've got to make a decision when we do it.

"Tomorrow is forecast to be a lovely day. We might get another shower tonight and then that looks like it's it."

After riding in the Melling Chase, Mark Walsh said of the ground: "We call it yielding at home. It's not deep and they're just taking the top off and there's a bottom. It's lovely ground. It's definitely slower than yesterday but it's not bottomless."

Around 15 past and present jockeys made the traditional eve-of-Grand National visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Friday, along with 2012 National winner Neptune Collonges.

Nico de Boinville said: “If we can do a small little thing to brighten up someone’s day then that's great. It is very touching to be here. You think about if you were in this position how would it feel for you and it is great to see so many cheery faces here and everyone being very positive."

Former National hero Neptune Collonges and 15 past and present jockeys visited Alder Hey Children's Hospital Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

To mark the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool FC legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will lay a wreath in the newly opened Rose Paterson memorial garden and the course will ask for a minute's applause at 3.20pm in memory of the victims.

Dalglish said: “While it is an event watched the world over, the Randox Grand National has always been synonymous with the local area so it’s a fantastic gesture by Aintree Racecourse and the Jockey Club to remember those who lost their loved ones in this way.

“It might be 34 years since 97 people went to a football match and didn’t come home, but moments like this show that they will never be forgotten.”

The attendance at Aintree on Friday was 47,104, compared to 47,743 last year. The biggest crowd since 2015, when 68,103 people attended, is predicted at Aintree for Grand National day.

Protests by animal rights groups are expected at the racecourse, with Merseyside Police stating it has a “robust policing plan” in place to deal with the large number of people in the area.

