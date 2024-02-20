Irish dominance doesn't detract from National spectacle - so roll on Saturday's Bobbyjo for quickfire Aintree clues

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The high concentration of Irish-trained horses guaranteed a run in the Grand National is nothing new. Nor is the inclusion of so many suspect stayers in the front rank.

Fakir D’Oudairies is best known for running in top two-and-a-half-mile chases like the Melling. As is another JP McManus-owned star in Janidil , while Ash Tree Meadow and Classic Getaway are slated for the Ryanair. Asterion Forlonge hardly fits the profile of a National horse either – and that’s just from the first 16 in the weights.

The problem for those yearning to see an increased British presence from the seven who are guaranteed a spot is a lack of suitors in behind. Nine of the 11 runners in the box seat to capitalise are trained in Ireland, the exceptions being Mac Tottie and leading fancy Monbeg Genius . If anything, the reduction of the race’s maximum field size from 40 to 34 is only accentuating the issue related to Irish dominance in Britain’s biggest races.