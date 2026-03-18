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Grand National festival
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'I'm going to send everything we can' - Dan Skelton readying huge Aintree team including leading Grand National hope

Dan Skelton expects a good show from Chuggy
Dan Skelton: has a powerful team planned for Aintree's Grand National meetingCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Dan Skelton is not taking his foot off the gas despite setting a new British jumps prize-money record, with the trainer assembling a huge team for Aintree next month headed by Panic Attack in the Randox Grand National.

Skelton, who rewrote history on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival when his prize-money total for the season soared past the record of £3,646,585 set by Paul Nicholls in 2022-23, is eyeing up a crack at the £1 million spectacular with Panic Attack, providing she gets into the race.

The mare, whose winning run this season came to an end when third in last week's Mares' Chase, is 42nd on the entry list for the 34-runner National on April 11.

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