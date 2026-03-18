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'I'm going to send everything we can' - Dan Skelton readying huge Aintree team including leading Grand National hope
Dan Skelton is not taking his foot off the gas despite setting a new British jumps prize-money record, with the trainer assembling a huge team for Aintree next month headed by Panic Attack in the Randox Grand National.
Skelton, who rewrote history on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival when his prize-money total for the season soared past the record of £3,646,585 set by Paul Nicholls in 2022-23, is eyeing up a crack at the £1 million spectacular with Panic Attack, providing she gets into the race.
The mare, whose winning run this season came to an end when third in last week's Mares' Chase, is 42nd on the entry list for the 34-runner National on April 11.
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Published on inGrand National festival
Last updated
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- They were all in action at the Cheltenham Festival - so who are Britain's best Grand National hopes?
- 'He'll be pretty hard to beat' - Chris Gordon's stable flagbearer and Cheltenham Festival third set for Aintree's Grand National meeting
- The Cheltenham Festival runners that are well-in following last week's results - including some leading Grand National hopes
- This 33-1 shot would be the best-handicapped horse in the Grand National - but Gavin Cromwell isn't sure whether he'll even run
- Supreme second Sober Glory set Grade 1 assignment at Aintree - with Champion Hurdle campaign among possibilities next season