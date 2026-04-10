'If I had to pick one I’d go with him' - inside the Willie Mullins camp with a Grand National hat-trick on the line

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Patrick Mullins has already reached the promised land, but, now that he knows what nirvana feels like, he wants to experience it again – this time on Grangeclare West who he thinks is a "fantastic substitute" for the sidelined Nick Rockett.

The record-breaking champion amateur became the seventh non-professional to win the world's most famous jumps race since the war when steering Nick Rockett to glory 12 months ago and rides last year's third in his attempt to repeat the feat.

Mullins said: "I can't wait to ride Grangeclare West. It's a pity I'm not getting back aboard Nick Rockett, but this guy is a fantastic substitute. I know people say nowadays your best chance in the race is your first go and Grangeclare West has been around there already, but we know he stays and jumps and likes the track so he should be bang there with a chance.

"You don't have to look too far back to see Leighton Aspell won back-to-back Grand Nationals on different horses so it can be done."

Grangeclare West: the mount of Patrick Mullins Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty)

It was stable jockey Paul Townend on I Am Maximus who Mullins denied last year and the seven-time champion jockey will ride the JP McManus-owned ten-year-old for the third year in a row. He won the race emphatically in 2024.

Explaining his decision to stick with I Am Maximus, Townend said: "Grangeclare West goes there with a massive chance following his win in the Bobbyjo, and I did give it plenty of thought, but I just couldn't leave I Am Maximus behind.

"He gave me one of my greatest days in the saddle here two years ago, and I think he goes there with a great chance of regaining his crown.

"I'm hoping Aintree will do plenty of watering between now and Saturday, because it was probably just a touch quick for I Am Maximus last year, but the cheekpieces will help him regardless of the ground, and he's been there and done it before, and I think he can do it again."

There is none more shrewd in the Closutton stable than Willie Mullins' right-hand man David Casey and he thinks Townend has made the correct call.

"If I had to pick one I’d go with I Am Maximus," Casey said. "He’s had a bit of a stronger preparation this season than he did last time. He missed the Bobbyjo this year, but that was planned, whereas last year we hadn’t intended for him to miss it but he missed a couple of days of work."

Casey added in his BetSelect blog: "He won the race in 2024 and was second in it last year, so there’s no doubting that he loves the place and I’d side with him. He carries 11st 12lb but I don’t think weight seems to be as much of an issue now. It’s more about class."

I Am Maximus: has finished first and second in the last two runnings Credit: Michael Steele (Getty)

The trainer himself thinks I Am Maximus is a big player, too, and has reported a clean bill of health for officially the best horse in the race with a mark of 168.

Mullins said: "He goes there in great form. I think the ground will be fine for him and he’s in great order. I’m very happy with a clear run that he’ll go very close. He’s only a pound higher than when second last year and has a great chance."

Mullins has assembled an eight-strong team as he targets a third straight win in the race, a feat last achieved between 1953 and 1955 by Vincent O'Brien. Captain Cody , Champ Kiely , High Class Hero , Lecky Watson , Quai De Bourbon and Spanish Harlem complete the squad from Closutton.

On Grangeclare West, Mullins added: "He's been doing plenty for me at home and likes the track having finished third last year. It could have been a different story had he not made a mistake at the last fence that day and he has an excellent chance under Patrick."

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