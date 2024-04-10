'I'd be surprised if he wasn't bang there' - Bill Baxter primed for Topham defence following Aintree day two declarations
Warren Greatrex believes a return to the Grand National fences will bring out the best in Bill Baxter as he bids to claim back-to-back victories in the Randox-backed Topham Handicap Chase (4.05) on Friday.
Bill Baxter was one of 25 declarations and heads the market at a best-priced 5-1 for Greatrex and James Bowen. Although the eight-year-old has failed to score this season, the Lambourn trainer is excited to revisit Aintree after seeing him come into his own ahead of this week's meeting.
Greatrex said: "For one reason or another things haven't really kicked on but a lot of it was out of his hands – the ground was wrong or something in the race went amiss.
Published on 10 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:06, 10 April 2024
