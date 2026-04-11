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'I had such a smooth run round, it was just magical' - Ben Jones revels in Grand National third on Jordans
Ben Jones reflected on a "magical" spin on Jordans in the Grand National after finishing third on just his second ride in the unique race.
It had looked at one point as though he might do even better after he went clear on the 28-1 shot crossing the Melling Road, and the pair still held the lead at the last of the 30 fences.
Jones's mount was third at the line, beaten just under four lengths, but the jockey, who has enjoyed a standout season, said: "It was unbelievable. I had such a smooth run round, it was just magical.
"I had a wonderful time. He nearly got brought down in the early part of the race and it was probably the best thing really because I just took my time and let him warm up into it.
"After I jumped the Canal Turn for the last time he just lit up. He jumped unbelievably. The loose horses probably didn't help me round the Elbow, if they came with me he wouldn't have got so lonely, but he's run a blinder."
Jones, who finished 16th in the National on Francky Du Berlais three years ago, was asked if he thought he might hold on and win after surging clear.
"I didn't want to think about it too much," he said. "I got over the last and thought, 'Whatever happens now, he's run well'. We'll have another crack next year."
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