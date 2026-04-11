'I Am Maximus is going to be well backed but you've got to take him on' - bookies against 2024 Grand National winner but fear Skelton mare

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On-course bookmakers are keen to take on I Am Maximus in the Randox Grand National (4.00) and expect the former winner to come up short as he bids to regain his crown having finished a gallant runner-up 12 months ago.

The 2024 winner finished behind only stablemate Nick Rockett on this day last year and is expected to be a popular choice with racegoers, but at the front of the market he appears to be the one the layers will not be shying away from.

"I'm against I Am Maximus to a certain degree," said bookmaker Barry Pinnington. "He's going to be well backed because the crowd recognise him, but he's a year older and a pound higher than last year.

"The National is becoming a classier race and there's a lot more competition. There's more quality among the top 20 in the market and from that point of view you've got to take the ante-post favourite on."

Barry Pinnington: on-course bookmaker is happy to take on 2024 winner

Pinnington anticipates a bold show from Pricewise selection Perceval Legallois in the National, but is adding Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero stablemates Jagwar and Iroko to the horses on his lay list.

He added: "I backed Perceval Legallois at 18-1 this morning but will probably be against Jagwar and Iroko. I'm a fan of the stable but not convinced about their chances today.

"The Real Whacker might be a popular outsider because of the name and I think Panic Attack will run well for Dan Skelton, who is the handicap master."

Mick Walsh on the rails was going 15-2 about I Am Maximus, Grangeclare West, Jagwar and Panic Attack at the head of the market shortly after 11am. He too would be pleased to see Perceval Legallois win and is another ready to take on last year's second.

"Anything that has run well in previous years is always popular with the public," said Walsh. "Bookmakers can't be scared of anything really and we're happy to lay what they want to back, including I Am Maximus, who we're happy to take on towards the front of the market."

Darren Thomas in Tattersalls felt Panic Attack was "short enough now" having been popular in recent days and thinks strength in numbers will swing things in Willie Mullins' favour.

"Mullins has eight and Dan Skelton has one and the only strong view I've got is that Panic Attack's price is looking short," he said. "Her price has gone and, at the front of the market, she's the one I'd take on.

"I think Lecky Watson could be a bit of a sneaky one within the Mullins squad. If he takes to the jumps, I think he's got a very good chance."

William Hill fearing Panic Attack

With the off-course bookmakers, Panic Attack was backed into favouritism on Saturday morning, taking over from I Am Maximus at the head of the betting, while Jagwar was well supported into 8-1.

William Hill are hoping the new favourite does not deliver for her supporters, with a win for the ten-year-old mare representing "one of the worst results in modern Grand National history".

Panic Attack: has been well backed for the National Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for Hills, said: "The money just does not stop coming for Panic Attack in the Randox Grand National. We’ve been laying bets on her from 20s all the way down to 7-1, and it’s one-way traffic at the top of the market, making her the standalone favourite. She’s been incredibly popular, and if she were to win, she’d be one of our worst results in modern Grand National history.

“We’ve taken such a pile of cash for Panic Attack that she’s now joint-favourite to go off favourite alongside Jagwar. Elsewhere, Gorgeous Tom is a mover from 25s into 18-1. It’s not clear whether or not it’s legions of Toms up and down the land that are backing their namesake, but we’re certainly not taking him for granted.

"With over £150 million to be bet on the race across the industry, we’re all set for the world’s greatest steeplechase.”

Read more on the Grand National:

Pressure? What pressure? Patrick Mullins reveals his unusual pre-race routine as he bids for back-to-back Grand Nationals

2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners

2026 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree

Grand National predictions: Paul Carberry and Sam Waley-Cohen join Nicky Henderson and Henrietta Knight in revealing their picks

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