Higher mark than ten-year average likely to be needed to sneak into new-look 34-runner Grand National

The reduction in the number of runners in this year's Grand National to 34 means Latenightpass, who currently fills the final guaranteed runner berth, would be the highest-rated bottomweight this century were none of the horses above him to come out before the race on April 13.

Latenightpass, who has an official rating of 149, has been allocated a weight of 10st 6lb, with a 20lb difference between him and top weight Hewick, who races off 11st 12lb off a mark of 169.

Last year's 34th runner, Eva's Oskar, was rated 6lb lower than Latenightpass off a mark of 143, with 24lb covering the range of the final 40-runner field. He was also the lowest-rated 34th runner since the 2015 running.