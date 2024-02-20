Higher mark than ten-year average likely to be needed to sneak into new-look 34-runner Grand National
The reduction in the number of runners in this year's Grand National to 34 means Latenightpass, who currently fills the final guaranteed runner berth, would be the highest-rated bottomweight this century were none of the horses above him to come out before the race on April 13.
Latenightpass, who has an official rating of 149, has been allocated a weight of 10st 6lb, with a 20lb difference between him and top weight Hewick, who races off 11st 12lb off a mark of 169.
Last year's 34th runner, Eva's Oskar, was rated 6lb lower than Latenightpass off a mark of 143, with 24lb covering the range of the final 40-runner field. He was also the lowest-rated 34th runner since the 2015 running.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:32, 20 February 2024
- A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed
- Irish dominance doesn't detract from National spectacle - so roll on Saturday's Bobbyjo for quickfire Aintree clues
- Who has the handicapper let in lightly in the Grand National? Our ratings experts have their say
- Gordon Elliott to aim 'eight or ten' at Grand National but last year's first-fence faller Galvin 'looks well in' and could be the pick
- Randox Grand National 2024: key quotes from the leading contenders after the weights were published
- A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed
- Irish dominance doesn't detract from National spectacle - so roll on Saturday's Bobbyjo for quickfire Aintree clues
- Who has the handicapper let in lightly in the Grand National? Our ratings experts have their say
- Gordon Elliott to aim 'eight or ten' at Grand National but last year's first-fence faller Galvin 'looks well in' and could be the pick
- Randox Grand National 2024: key quotes from the leading contenders after the weights were published