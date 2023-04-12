'He’s definitely a character' - Brian Hayes targeting Grand National glory aboard the maverick Mr Incredible

Brian Hayes was edged out by an inspired Paul Townend in Monday's Irish Grand National when I Am Maximus pipped Gevrey on the line, but partnering the maverick in the Randox Grand National on Saturday gives him plenty to get excited about.

The Willie Mullins-trained Mr Incredible has long displayed signs of being an eccentric character but is clearly talented when he puts his best foot forward. He has been allotted a weight of 10st 4lb for the £1 million Aintree showpiece, for which he is a general 14-1 shot.

"He would take a bit of knowing," said Hayes. "I would ride him in bits of work when he goes away, but Paul Roche rides him out every day at home. Patrick Mullins would also keep a close eye on him at home too.