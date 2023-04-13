'Gutted' Fergal O'Brien questions absence of Grand National reserves after Captain Cattistock misses out

Fergal O'Brien on Thursday questioned the decision to ditch the reserve system from the Randox Grand National following the declaration stage for the race, which led to his Captain Cattistock missing out.

A full field of 40 horses will go to post for the £1 million event, which is live on ITV's main channel at 5.15 on Saturday.

They are headed by Any Second Now, placed in the race for the last two years, while 2022 hero Noble Yeats is also back for more.

Corach Rambler, the ante-post favourite in recent weeks, is due to line up, but as well as Captain Cattistock, Fakiera, Mortal, Darrens Hope, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas did not make the cut.

Previously, four of those horses would have been placed on a reserve list and would have had until 1pm on Friday to get in should any of the declared runners be withdrawn.

However, that policy, which had existed since 2000, was scrapped in December after feedback suggested it was confusing punters and affecting raceday data supply.

Aintree's clerk of the course Sulekha Varma, at the time, said: "The system had to operate by reserves taking the racecard position of the relevant non-runner.

"This had the effect of reserves, which by definition, are the lowest-rated horses in the race, appearing further up the handicap in the racecard even though they were carrying the least weight, which made the production of racecards and return of results extremely challenging for a number of outlets."

Trainer Michael Scudamore, whose grandfather Michael won the 1959 National on Oxo, subsequently labelled the decision "crazy" and O'Brien also seemed miffed.

"I'm gutted, but that's the way it goes," said the Gloucestershire-based trainer. "It's a shame there are no reserves, as there are horses who probably shouldn't be running, but that's just the way it is and there's no point in being bitter about it now."

Velvet Elvis: one for punters to back? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Velvet Elvis and Back On The Lash are in and were identified as two horses the punting public could latch on to.

"Punters of all ages will identify with Velvet Elvis," Betfair's Barry Orr said of the Tom Gibney-trained seven-year-old, who was last seen finishing a solid second to Any Second Now in a Navan Grade 2.

"The deceased crooner is always a popular bet when appearing in a horse's name and at 20-1 he could give his supporters something to sing about come Saturday."

Velvet Elvis is not the only celebrity-linked runner to attract support, as Back On The Lash, who is part-owned by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp, has seemingly also captured the imagination of bettors.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: "We are all shook up over the gamble on Velvet Elvis! After the Elvis movie stormed the box office, it is clear Elvis fans are back out in force. The Irish hopeful isn't the only horse catching attention, with Harry Redknapp fans getting behind Back On The Lash."

Trained by Martin Keighley, Back On The Lash has an aptitude for the unique obstacles on Cheltenham's cross-country course, which could stand him in good stead over the famous National fences.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: "We now know the final 40 for this year's Grand National and the significant market mover is Back On The Lash, who will be the first horse to carry Harry Redknapp's silks in the race.

"He has been very well backed and is now 28-1 from 66-1."

Water was set to be applied to all courses at Aintree on Thursday night in order to prevent the ground from drying out unduly.

After walking the track following racing, Varma said: "It has dried out through the day, as you would expect with the breeze and the sun. The jockeys said it was veering towards good by the end of the afternoon.

"So we are going to apply 4mm to 5mm of water to the whole course to maintain good to soft ground. There is the possibility of a shower overnight but not enough – or with enough reliability – to allow us to sit tight."

Read more here

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.