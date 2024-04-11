Grand National festival day one updates: Aintree remains a mix of soft and heavy after 1.2 millimetres of rain overnight

Your one-stop shop for Grand National festival news on Thursday morning . . .

The big story: going stays the same for day one

There was no change in the Aintree going for day one of the Grand National meeting on Thursday, with the hurdle and chase track described as soft, heavy in places.

The Merseyside track received 1.2 millimetres of rain overnight, ensuring conditions remain on the testing side for the three-day festival.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said on Thursday morning: "It was quite blustery yesterday evening which helped to dry the surface a touch but we had some rain overnight which means we've kept the going the same.

"A predominantly dry is forecast today. There is the possibility of a light shower during the day but it is more unlikely than likely and showers are forecast tonight.

"I think the horses will get through the ground fine today. If it stays dry, it might become harder work later on and tomorrow as the ground will be a bit more dead."

The National course going remains heavy, soft in places, with the Foxhunters' (4.05 ) taking place on the unique course on Thursday, and Varma has not ruled out an improvement in conditions for the big race on Saturday.

She said: "If it stays dry, there is a possibility the going could improve by the Grand National on Saturday, but we will have to see how much rain arrives."

Non-runners

5.15 Solid Silver

'There are no negatives' - Dan Skelton confident of big run from Grey Dawning in Cheltenham rematch with Ginny's Destiny

Sir Gino 'will have to stand up and be counted' says Nicky Henderson - can he put an end to the yard's poor run?

Shishkin and Gerri Colombe clash in thrilling Aintree Bowl - plus Emmet Mullins is seeing 'very good signs' from novice Corbetts Cross

