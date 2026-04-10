Thanks for tuning in

Grey Dawning: an impressive winner on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Thank you for tuning in to today's blog – and for providing myself and Sam Hendry with all of your selections ahead of tomorrow's Grand National!

Be sure to check out the Grand National section of our website for all the reports and reaction from our team at Aintree. There have been some great moments today, such as Grey Dawning's victory for the in-form Dan Skelton, and a tragic one too, with the loss of Gold Dancer following the Mildmay .

Liam Headd will get the blog rolling from 7am tomorrow with the latest on the ground and any market movers ahead of the big one, before I join him from 12.

I hope to hear from you then, so do email in: liveblog@racingpost.com!