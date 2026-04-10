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Grand National festival: 'We'd be facing a huge payout' - bookies terrified as gamble continues on history-seeking mare

Summary
  • Day two of the Grand National festival features FOUR more Grade 1s
  • Gold Dancer wins Mildmay Novices' Chase but suffers fatal injury
  • Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood takes on Grey Dawning in the Melling Chase (3.30)
  • Paul Nicholls' No Drama This End out of the Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40) with Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Johnny's Jury now clear favourite
  • Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up Sober Glory is odds-on for the Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55)
  • A field of 29 will head over the Grand National fences for the Topham (4.05)
  • Deadline for reserves to get in the Grand National passed at 1pm with no more alterations
  • Racecards | Intel | Tips
  • GET IN TOUCH: email your thoughts to liveblog@racingpost.com
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Assistant Audience editor
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Summary
  • Day two of the Grand National festival features FOUR more Grade 1s
  • Gold Dancer wins Mildmay Novices' Chase but suffers fatal injury
  • Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood takes on Grey Dawning in the Melling Chase (3.30)
  • Paul Nicholls' No Drama This End out of the Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40) with Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Johnny's Jury now clear favourite
  • Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up Sober Glory is odds-on for the Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55)
  • A field of 29 will head over the Grand National fences for the Topham (4.05)
  • Deadline for reserves to get in the Grand National passed at 1pm with no more alterations
  • Racecards | Intel | Tips
  • GET IN TOUCH: email your thoughts to liveblog@racingpost.com

Thanks for tuning in

Grey Dawning (Harry Skelton, nearest) flies over the last fence and beats Solness (J.J.Slevin) in the Melling Chase
Grey Dawning: an impressive winner on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Thank you for tuning in to today's blog – and for providing myself and Sam Hendry with all of your selections ahead of tomorrow's Grand National!

Be sure to check out the Grand National section of our website for all the reports and reaction from our team at Aintree. There have been some great moments today, such as Grey Dawning's victory for the in-form Dan Skelton, and a tragic one too, with the loss of Gold Dancer following the Mildmay.

Liam Headd will get the blog rolling from 7am tomorrow with the latest on the ground and any market movers ahead of the big one, before I join him from 12.

I hope to hear from you then, so do email in: liveblog@racingpost.com

Nicky Henderson's Grand National pick

Nicky Henderson could pit stablemates Jonbon and Jango Baie against each other in the Bowl
Nicky Henderson: has had his say on tomorrow's Grand NationalCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Nicky Henderson has famously never won the Grand National but he did have a hand in 2023 winner I Am Maximus, having trained him for his first five starts. 

The trainer is backing the ten-year-old, who is vying for favouritism with leading British contender Panic Attack, to become a rare dual winner tomorrow.

"I still like I Am Maximus," said Henderson. "We used to have him and he won a bumper and maiden hurdle for us. We always knew he would make a really good chaser and he’s doing just that."

You can find out who Henrietta Knight, Paul Carberry and Sam Waley-Cohen fancy by following this link.

The Punting Panel

Lucinda Russell knows a thing or two about winning the National – and has given her verdict in our Punting Panel, in which she is joined by commentator Mark Johnson.

Watch In The Know LIVE

Your complete Grand National guide

If, like me, you still have absolutely no idea who to back in tomorrow's Randox Grand National, then you should check out Keith Melrose's pinstickers' guide.

Our betting editor gives his verdict on each of the runners, alongside a star rating and quotes from all the connections.

Dan Skelton on Panic Attack

Panic Attack: has six wins from 22 career starts
Panic Attack: has been a revelation this season for Dan SkeltonCredit: Edward Whitaker

We've heard from the bookmakers, but what does Dan Skelton think about Panic Attack's chances? When I spoke to him on Wednesday, he said she looked a picture.

"She’s got a big chance and looks fantastic," said the trainer, when speaking to Ladbrokes. "She has had a great season, she is on top of her game, she stays really well, and she wants this type of trip nowadays. I know this is as far as you can go but I feel like the trip is not a negative and she just loves her racing. 

"Everything we could have hoped for in the build up to this race has happened. It is going to be hard to win a Grand National, you don’t need me to tell you that. It feels like she has all the things she needs, and we will find out if she is good enough. I am really happy with her in the build up to this."

'She's by far our worst result'

Panic Attack and Harry Skelton win the Paddy Power Gold Cup
Panic Attack and Harry Skelton return to the winner's enclosure after winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup in NovemberCredit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Our attentions now turn to the Grand National and Panic Attack is all the rage. 

Not since Nickel Coin 75 years ago has a mare won the most famous jumps race in the world, but Ladbrokes have reported almost ten per cent of all bets have gone on her and plenty other layers have earmarked her as the one they fear most.

Her odds have tumbled and she is 7-1 joint-favourite with William Hill alongside I Am Maximus. 

William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said: "Panic Attack has been a revelation this year, winning a host of big pots and earning herself a tilt at the Grand National. Punters have really latched onto her too and she’s been smashed in the betting. Last week she was a 20-1 shot, but she’s plummeted into 7-1 joint-favouritism and is stubbornly popular at the moment.

“She’s now by far our worst result and we’d be facing a huge payout if she won. Although it’s been 75 years since a mare won the great race, our customers are backing her like she’s about to make history.”

Laafi strikes

A terrific finish to end the second day, with Laafi just holding on off a big weight. 

The favourite Harry Lowes finished powerfully after a pretty luckless journey.

Jockey Patrick O'Brien said: "He ran a blinder at Kelso and I thought coming to this flatter track would help him. He stuck his neck out and that was very impressive."

Lucky last

Charlus: lines up for the in-form Dan Skelton
Charlus: lines up for the in-form Dan SkeltonCredit: Patrick McCann

Horses going to post now for the finale.

Graeme Rodway picked out Charlus at a massive price in our preview.

'He travelled strongly today'

Zeus Power: landed the Sefton Novices' Hurdle under JJ Slevin
Zeus Power: landed the Sefton Novices' Hurdle under JJ SlevinCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He travelled strongly today and did well not to lose any momentum after a few mistakes," said Zeus Power's winning jockey JJ Slevin. "It's great to win here today. He didn't have the smoothest of runs but he had the engine to get the job done."

Zeus Power takes the Sefton!

A franking for the Turners form with Zeus Power scoring for Joseph O'Brien.

He's won pretty decisively in the end under JJ Slevin. 

Hard to call turning for home

Your guess is as good as mine who wins from here . . .

Off and running in the Sefton

Detached early on is Harbour Island

Topham reflections

Will The Wise (green with yellow stars): landed the Topham for Gavin Cromwell
Will The Wise (green with yellow stars): landed the Topham for Gavin CromwellCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

While they got away first time, the start of the Topham was more ragged than you would like to see and hopefully is not a portent for tomorrow's Grand National.

Gentleman De Mee in particular suffered from them being let go suddenly, and it was an almighty effort from last year's winner to get involved at all. He might even have gone close but for missing the last.

Incidentally, 5m19.19s is a course-record time. Perhaps that comes as little surprise, given Mahons Glory and Boombawn had a little too much fun up front, but it nonetheless tells us the National course is not much slower than the Mildmay.

No sanction for Paul Townend

Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after the Mildmay
Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after the MildmayCredit: Getty Images

The Stewards report is in from the Mildmay Novices' Chase, in which Gold Dancer suffered a fatal injury. 

"Paul Townend explained that Gold Dancer had made a bad mistake at the last fence after which it had taken a stride or two for the gelding to gather himself before, in his opinion, Townend added that it was only until rounding the bend towards the pull up area that the gelding’s action changed when Gold Dancer went from a canter to a trot after which he immediately dismounted from the gelding.

"After reviewing the footage, The Director of Equine, Safety, and Welfare explained that Gold Dancer's action was typical of a three-mile chaser in the final stages of a race and supported the evidence of Townend."

Revenge for Will The Wise

Will The Wise has done it!

He just denies the running-on Ile Atlantique and Cheltenham conqueror Madara.

Not sure those jockeys who obeyed the instruction from the starter to come to a halt will be that happy there. Mark Walsh among those who did and the rest just kept rolling. Excellent ride by Walsh to even get Gentleman De Mee into contention.

Topham time

They're off and racing – I'm fascinated to see how Il Est Francais gets on here. 

I didn't think the starter was going to let them go for a moment.

'Another example of Skelton's strategic masterclass'

Grey Dawning (right): winner of the Melling Chase
Grey Dawning (right): winner of the Melling ChaseCredit: John Grossick

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

For the first time this week, the time dips under the Racing Post standard time in a thrilling finish to the Melling Chase. 

Grey Dawning's long-time weakness in the betting is one for further study. Sometimes the early betting hates you, sometimes the betting before the off hates you. It is rare you see both, and for the horse concerned to win.

It was just another example of Dan Skelton's strategy this season. You would have said that Grey Dawning would have been a more natural runner in the Bowl, with Protektorat in this race. Both had been second in those races last season.

The switch was perhaps as much about maximising the stable's return as anything else, and they have been rewarded with second and first prize. You cannot imagine that would have happened had the two horses swapped.

'He put his head down when it mattered'

A great shot of Grey Dawning winging a fence at Aintree
A great shot of Grey Dawning winging a fence at AintreeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Grey Dawning has done well to back up so quickly after Cheltenham – a lot haven't.

"It was brilliant," said Harry Skelton. "He had the guts and he put his head down when it mattered. He's arguably his best when you're riding him a bit more aggressively." 

Surely he'll end up in the Ryanair next season after that performance. Was that the race of the festival so far? Let me know via liveblog@racingpost.com

Race of the week

What a finish to the Melling Chase.

Solness has run a brave race but has just been denied by Grey Dawning.

The drop to two and a half miles has worked wonders. 

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