Thank you for tuning in

All the riders in the 2026 Grand National won by I Am Maximus and Paul Townend Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

I Am Maximus was well-backed before the off and it was a terrible result for the bookmakers.

William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said: “While it was fantastic to see I Am Maximus become the first horse since Red Rum to regain the Grand National, we’ve been stung heavily by the result. He was absolutely smashed before the off from 8-1 into 9-2 and we’re reeling from what looks like an historically high payout in the Grand National.

“Him winning was one of our worst-case scenarios, and with well-fancied horses such as Iroko and Johnnywho in the places, we’re facing up to a payout of north of £10 million in the race. We're licking our wounds and this is a payout we're going to remember for a long time to come. We make I Am Maximus a 16/1 shot to win a third National next year and we won’t be ruling it out after what he did today.”

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “I Am Maximus provided empirical evidence that he’s now a Grand National legend.

“It was a bruising result – punters have had it right off, getting involved in what was a mammoth public gamble. The winner represented the worst result in our book and the places offered little comfort. Well done to the maestro, JP McManus.

“That said while we’ve taken a battering, the publicity for the sport will be invaluable as, hopefully, he’ll be back at Aintree next year in a bid to emulate the great Red Rum with a record third victory in the world’s most famous steeplechase."

While Betfred's Fred Done simply said: "It’s been a gladiatorial bloodbath for us bookies”

Read all about it here .