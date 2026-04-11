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Grand National 2026: bookies hit by I Am Maximus bloodbath as one firm faces payout 'north of £10 million' and a punter collects £900,000
Summary
- I Am Maximus becomes the first since Red Rum to regain the Randox Grand National (4.00) with a huge weight-carrying performance
- Iroko camp pledge to return to 'win next year' after a big run in second
- Dan Skelton records a 10,518-1 four-timer on the undercard but is luckless with Panic Attack in the big one
Summary
- I Am Maximus becomes the first since Red Rum to regain the Randox Grand National (4.00) with a huge weight-carrying performance
- Iroko camp pledge to return to 'win next year' after a big run in second
- Dan Skelton records a 10,518-1 four-timer on the undercard but is luckless with Panic Attack in the big one
Thank you for tuning in
Thanks for tuning in to the live blog this week and for today's Grand National.
It was great to hear from so many of you, and more than a few of you managed to find the winner I Am Maximus, who became the first horse since Red Rum to regain the Grand National with a brilliant weight-carrying performance at 9-2.
Be sure to check out our Grand National section to read all of the fine words produced by our tireless on-course team and to get all of the Aintree reaction.
Great clip of I Am Maximus
I Am Maximus was full of it after the race. He is 8-1 (from 16s) for next year's race. What do you make of that? Let me know: liveblog@racingpost.com
'Punters have had it right off'
I Am Maximus was well-backed before the off and it was a terrible result for the bookmakers.
William Hill spokesman Lee Phelps said: “While it was fantastic to see I Am Maximus become the first horse since Red Rum to regain the Grand National, we’ve been stung heavily by the result. He was absolutely smashed before the off from 8-1 into 9-2 and we’re reeling from what looks like an historically high payout in the Grand National.
“Him winning was one of our worst-case scenarios, and with well-fancied horses such as Iroko and Johnnywho in the places, we’re facing up to a payout of north of £10 million in the race. We're licking our wounds and this is a payout we're going to remember for a long time to come. We make I Am Maximus a 16/1 shot to win a third National next year and we won’t be ruling it out after what he did today.”
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “I Am Maximus provided empirical evidence that he’s now a Grand National legend.
“It was a bruising result – punters have had it right off, getting involved in what was a mammoth public gamble. The winner represented the worst result in our book and the places offered little comfort. Well done to the maestro, JP McManus.
“That said while we’ve taken a battering, the publicity for the sport will be invaluable as, hopefully, he’ll be back at Aintree next year in a bid to emulate the great Red Rum with a record third victory in the world’s most famous steeplechase."
While Betfred's Fred Done simply said: "It’s been a gladiatorial bloodbath for us bookies”
Read all about it here.
Can Iroko go one better next year?
Iroko ran an absolute blinder and as mentioned earlier, those closest to him are desperate to come back and have another go next year. Read all about it here.
'It was just magical'
We brought you the thoughts of Ben Jones earlier after he finished third on Jordans in the Grand National. You can read the full story here.
More sporting highlights
The Grand National has been run but the top-class sporting action is not yet over for the day and in addition to the evening Premier League match and the third round of the Masters golf, there's a big boxing card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring.
Fury is taking on Russian fighter Arslanbek Makhmudov in his first appearance since December 2024 and our boxing writer Henry Hardwicke thinks it may not be as easy an assignment for the Gypsy King as his odds of 2-9 suggest. Read his big-fight preview here.
In addition, the co-main event on the card sees Conor Benn taking on the dangerous Regis Prograis and Gareth Freeman has the best bets for that fight and the rest of the London card.
To extract the most value from your boxing bets, new Paddy Power customers can claim this offer and get 50-1 on Fury to win.
'We'll come back and win it next year'
David Carr spoke to Iroko's joint-trainer Josh Guerriero at Aintree, and he said: "I tried not to get excited, I'm a terrible watcher. Turning in I was getting excited, it looked like they'd got away a bit in front but to be fair I Am Maximus was just in front of us. He was just a better horse on the day. We'll come back and win it next year."
Your thoughts
A big thank you to Andy O'Brien for getting in touch – here's his National take.
What a horse, first to regain the National, since Red Rum and also carried the most weight to win the race since Red Rum carried 12 stone in 1974.
More from Mullins on I Am Maximus
Willie Mullins on I Am Maximus: “He jumps, he gallops, he stays and he’s got a lot of ability. And things don’t faze him. He loves it and he loves a battle. He’s a character with ability.”
On the day, he added: "The Grand National delivered in spades for atmosphere this year.”
Record-breaking sire
Our bloodstock team has been in touch:
With I Am Maximus regaining his crown in the Grand National, Capital Stud's evergreen stallion Authorized set a new modern era record as he sired his fourth win in the race. The Willie Mullins-trained gelding joins the stallion's other two-time winner of the race Tiger Roll who scored back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and 2019.
With this latest victory, Authorized moves clear of three stallions with as many wins. Cottage was the first to complete the feat with Workman (1939), Lovely Cottage (1946), Sheila’s Cottage (1948), while Vulgan followed with Team Spirit (1964), Foinavon (1967) and Gay Trip (1970) and Quorum's three wins were all provided by Red Rum (1973/74 and 1977).
Robbie Wilders on the Grand National
By Robbie Wilders, tipster
Ben Jones appeared to send Jordans for home soon enough in the National before his stamina gave way, although the finish of the race was a quick one relative to the true stamina-sapping event we usually see.
The closing sectional was 103 per cent, while I Am Maximus ran to a finishing speed of 107 per cent and that suggests a dash to the line. Still, perhaps Jones will wish he held on to Jordans for a little longer.
10,518-1 four-timer for Skelton
Such is the excitement with the Grand National, I almost forgot the bumper!
It was not to be for Panic Attack but Dan Skelton has another winner in the bumper, his fourth of the day no less, with Forthfactor under Heidi Palin.
"We've had a fabulous meeting," said the trainer. "The horses have been brilliant."
Fun fact
We've now had three consecutive Grand National winners carrying 11st 6lb or more, which last happened between 1936-38.
JP McManus
JP McManus had "a little bit on" the winner . . . interesting!
Ben Jones on Jordans
Ben Jones on Jordans, via David Carr at Aintree
"It was unbelievable. I had such a smooth run round, it was just magical. I had a wonderful time. He nearly got brought down in the early part of the race and it was probably the best thing really because I just took my time and let him warm up into it. After I jumped the Canal Turn for the last time he just lit up. He jumped unbelievably. The loose horses probably didn't help me round the Elbow, if they came with me he wouldn't have got so lonely but he's run a blinder."
Ruby Walsh on Paul Townend
Great listening to Ruby Walsh walk us through the race on ITV Racing.
"On the big day, Paul Townend is outstanding," said Walsh.
It was quite a chaotic race, with seven fallers and seven unseats.
Updates on the rest of the field
Top Of The Bill is up and being walked back to the stables after being assessed by racecourse vets, while Quai De Bourbon is being assessed at the stables.
Robbie Dunne was conscious and talking after a heavy fall and has been taken to hospital for further tests.
Good result for punters
Punters came out on top at Aintree thanks to the well-backed 9-2 Grand National winner I Am Maximus.
Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Hats off to the punters who stayed loyal to I Am Maximus; there was a massive wave of support for him all week. It was a result we didn’t want to see, and we can safely say it was a ‘Punters’ Grand National’ through and through."
Willie Mullins - 'This is the race we aspire to win'
"He got a fantastic ride," said Willie Mullins. "It was a good call to stick with Aintree with him, rather than go down the Gold Cup route. It's hard to win with top weight but maybe the modern National is changing and we have to look at it differently. This is the race we aspire to win when we go into racing."
So much to unpack
What a performance.
It really did have shades of Red Rum with I Am Maximus carrying all that weight to win the Grand National for Willie Mullins and JP McManus, who had three of the first four home. He was well-backed too, winning as the 9-2 favourite.