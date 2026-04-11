- More
Good to soft ground set for the 2026 Grand National after 2mm of rain overnight
The ground is set to be good to soft for the 2026 Randox Grand National (4.00) despite rain falling at Aintree overnight.
The course received 5mm of water following the second day of the meeting on Friday, and 2mm of rain has fallen since. Most of the rain has now passed and while there could be some small showers a largely dry day is expected.
The rain has not changed conditions on the Grand National track or the Mildmay course, where the chase and hurdle races are run. It is described as good to soft, good in places.
Speaking at 7.15am, clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We watered as planned overnight and had a bit of rain, but it's starting to brighten up now. It's right on cue as per the forecast.
"We've had 1.8mm of rain since midnight and that's taken it to 2mm of rain overall since yesterday's racing. There's the odd small shower in the forecast, but it's largely dry. Conditions are back to what we originally started on yesterday, if not a touch slower."
A full field of 34 are still set to run in this year's Grand National, with 2024 winner I Am Maximus the favourite to regain his title.
Tom Bellamy has also secured a ride in the race again, as he will replace the injured Kielan Woods on the Graeme McPherson and David Killahena-trained Marble Sands.
Read more:
Harry Wilson's Aintree tips on Grand National day: 'He hacked up in a good time on his last start and can make his mark up in class'
2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners
'He's been trained for the race and I wouldn't swap him' - key quotes and analysis for the undercard races on Grand National day
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inGrand National festival
Last updated
- 'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
- 'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
- 'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
- Robbie Dunne taken to hospital after Grand National fall but all horses walked away from race
- 'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details
- 'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
- 'It wasn't a publicity stunt and we laid the bet - £100,000 at 8-1' - Paul Byrne reveals the truth about the monster wager with Fitzwilliam
- 'There was a lot going on out there' - Dan Skelton's frustration at Panic Attack's early exit in incident-packed Grand National
- Robbie Dunne taken to hospital after Grand National fall but all horses walked away from race
- 'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details