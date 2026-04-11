Good to soft ground set for the 2026 Grand National after 2mm of rain overnight

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The ground is set to be good to soft for the 2026 Randox Grand National (4.00 ) despite rain falling at Aintree overnight.

The course received 5mm of water following the second day of the meeting on Friday, and 2mm of rain has fallen since. Most of the rain has now passed and while there could be some small showers a largely dry day is expected.

The rain has not changed conditions on the Grand National track or the Mildmay course, where the chase and hurdle races are run. It is described as good to soft, good in places.

Speaking at 7.15am, clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "We watered as planned overnight and had a bit of rain, but it's starting to brighten up now. It's right on cue as per the forecast.

"We've had 1.8mm of rain since midnight and that's taken it to 2mm of rain overall since yesterday's racing. There's the odd small shower in the forecast, but it's largely dry. Conditions are back to what we originally started on yesterday, if not a touch slower."

A full field of 34 are still set to run in this year's Grand National, with 2024 winner I Am Maximus the favourite to regain his title.

Tom Bellamy has also secured a ride in the race again, as he will replace the injured Kielan Woods on the Graeme McPherson and David Killahena-trained Marble Sands .

Read more:

Harry Wilson's Aintree tips on Grand National day: 'He hacked up in a good time on his last start and can make his mark up in class'

2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners

'He's been trained for the race and I wouldn't swap him' - key quotes and analysis for the undercard races on Grand National day

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