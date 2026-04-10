Gina Bryce reflects on making Grand National commentary history and looking forward to another '45 seconds with a lot happening'

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Radio listeners will hear a woman's voice calling the Grand National again on Saturday when Gina Bryce will be part of the BBC's 5 Live team.

She has worked for the station for seven years but it will be just the second time she has been one of the four people describing the helter-skelter action of the world's most famous steeplechase.

"I was pleased with how it went last year, I got through it," Bryce said, as she prepared once again to warm up by calling Friday's Topham Chase. "I do from Valentine's to the Melling Road, so four fences.

"The Topham was a bit of a challenge last year because you don't know the horses as well and it's actually harder than the National in many ways because they're going a lot quicker. It took me a bit by surprise and I also had a monitor that was operating on a bit of a delay last year, but it was ironed out by the National."

Identifying 34 different horses travelling at speed is tricky for the most experienced of commentators, and Bryce recalled: "I'd done some rehearsal days with the BBC, I'd been to Kempton, but it's a very different discipline calling a five-runner three-mile chase there to doing four fences in the National.

"That's 45 seconds with a lot happening and a lot to get in. There's nothing you can really do to prepare."

Multiple entries with the same owner are a particular worry for a race caller and JP McManus will have six runners, differentiated only by the colour of their riders' caps.

"We had a similar scenario last year and as I picked up at Valentine's on the first circuit, Perceval Legallois hit the deck," said Bryce. "Luckily, I somehow managed to see the cap and call it.

Gina Bryce spotted Perceval Legallois falling last year

"The BBC have a tradition of storytelling in their commentaries, it's about the colour and the different voices and narrative that people can bring to the race.

"Darren Owen, Gary O'Brien and John Hunt are the others in the team, and to have John in your corner is excellent. He was a great help last year, he's amazingly calm and he settles the nerves inside you."

So who does Bryce, a familiar face on Channel 4 and then Sky Sports Racing, expect Hunt to be calling as the winner tomorrow?

"I quite like Monty's Star," she said. "He's been trained for the race all season by Henry de Bromhead, who had a great day on day one.

Monty's Star: Gina Bryce fancies him for the National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"And at a bigger price there's Spanish Harlem. He was disappointing last time but I'd been watching him all season and thinking he was my National horse. The wheels have come off slightly, but if he can get it all together I wouldn't be surprised if he put in a big run."

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