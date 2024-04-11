Gerri Colombe falls short of Gold Cup career-best, but produces well up to standard performance to win the Bowl
Courtesy of a career-best Racing Post Rating posted at last month's Cheltenham festival, Gerri Colombe was clear top-rated on this season's form for the Grade 1 William Hill Bowl Chase. Although he didn't match that Gold Cup figure of 178, his winning RPR of 173 is well up to standard for what is always a top-class staying chase.
There was a concern that a hard race on testing ground at Cheltenham could have left its mark, but a relatively steady pace – around a length covered the six finishers jumping the second-last fence – while probably not playing to Gerri Colombe's strengths, meant that this was not the test it could have been. Despite a couple of fiddly errors, the Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old looked to win with a bit in hand.
Runner-up Ahoy Senor (170) bounced back to form at his favourite venue, putting in an unusually blemish-free round. He earned the same figure when chasing home Shishkin in this race last year and, although his official mark has tumbled from 169 to 158 following an unconvincing campaign, he showed he retains all his ability.
Published on 11 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:00, 11 April 2024
