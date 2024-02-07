Five horses who may be overpriced in the early Grand National ante-post market

Ninety-four horses were entered for the 2024 Randox Grand National on Tuesday. With two months until the big race at Aintree, how does the early ante-post market look and which horses may be overpriced?

Current odds: 66-1 (William Hill)

The Martin Brassil-trained nine-year-old went on a tremendous run last summer, winning three times culminating in a decisive victory in the Kerry National off a mark of 135.

The Irish handicapper raised him 10lb after that, although he has since dropped one of those after two runs down the fields at Leopardstown and Naas. With prospective National contenders needing six runs over fences to qualify for the big one, those two efforts have done the job in ensuring he meets the criteria for Aintree.

The Kerry National form has a tasty look to it too, with a host of classy names behind him including Thyestes Chase winner Ain't That A Shame and Stumptown, who is joint-favourite for the Ultima Handicap Chase after bolting up at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Desertmore House 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Martin Brassil

Current odds: 40-1 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair)

Trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus. What more could punters want?

An Irish-English National double is rare to find but I Am Maximus could well have a live chance of achieving it in 2024.

He started the season with a surprise win in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse in December before shaping with real promise on his next two outings behind Galopin Des Champs – including in the Irish Gold Cup last time.

The eight-year-old could well be saving his best for a longer distance, as displayed by his hard-fought victory in the 27-runner Irish National. Although it's tricky predicting what Mullins and Gordon Elliott will do with their multiple entries, he certainly shouldn't be written off.

I Am Maximus 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Current odds: 66-1 (general)

The Peter Bowen-trained veteran is not guaranteed to be one of the 34 runners at this stage, but should he sneak in he could be a real dark horse at a track he thrives at.

The 11-year-old has won two of his three starts over the Grand National fences, scoring in both the Grand Sefton and the Topham Chases in the 2021-22 season. On his other effort over the fences he fell at the sixth in the Becher Chase.

He made a fine return from a 430-day absence when winning a 2m4½f handicap chase on the Mildmay track in December, and if he does not run in the Grand National make sure to keep him on side for the Topham instead.

Mac Tottie 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Peter Bowen

Current odds: 33-1 (general)

The Dan Skelton-trained 11-year-old has had an unconventional journey towards the Grand National, having previously been a point-to-pointer for Tom Ellis.

However, he has already shown his aptitude over these fences, having not finished out of the frame in the last three runnings of the Foxhunters' Chase – a race he won two years ago.

He has thrived since switching to the Skelton yard and trying the cross-country chase route, including impressing at Cheltenham in December, and it is clear that unusual disciplines bring the best out of him.

Latenightpass 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Current odds: 66-1 (Betfred)

Chemical Energy finished second to Gaillard Du Mesnil in the National Hunt Chase last season and hasn't been seen since finishing sixth to Desertmore House in the Kerry National in September.

He's not been injured which suggests connections are happy with his Irish mark of 147 with a view to Aintree.

He was sold as part of the Andrew and Gemma Brown dispersal sale and went to Eddie O'Leary for €215,000 with Gordon Elliott the purchaser, so he was clearly keen to keep hold of the eight-year-old.

Chemical Energy 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Randox Grand National (Aintree, April 13)

Coral: 12 Corach Rambler, 16 Capodanno, Mahler Mission, Panda Boy, Vanillier, 20 Ain’t That A Shame, Kitty’s Light, Monbeg Genius, Noble Yeats, 25 Galia Des Liteaux, Hewick, I Am Maximus, Meetingofthewaters, Nassalam, 33 bar

Read these next:

Record 61 Irish-trained runners dominate as 94 entries are revealed for the 2024 Randox Grand National

Keith Melrose's surprising Grand National entrants and notable omissions - including a Gavin Cromwell dark horse

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.